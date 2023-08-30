Fact check: Did Patrick Beverley really say "The next 5 years are mine" to Stephen Curry? Debunking former Clippers guard's trash-talk rumors

Patrick Beverley is known for saying some outlandish things and his constant trash talk. One of Beverley’s comments about Stephen Curry made the rounds again. The fiery point guard went after Curry and offered a look into the NBA future.

“You had the last 5 years. The next 5 years are mine,” Beverley told Curry.

But did Beverley actually say it? Apparently, yes, back in 2019, he did. After an early regular season game where Beverley’s LA Clippers dominated the Golden State Warriors, Beverley apparently told Curry that he was going to own the league for the next five years. Sean Deveney of the Heavy reported the details of the exchange.

Curry obviously has dominated Patrick Beverley in the five years since. Curry won another NBA title in 2022. Meanwhile, Beverley has never been on a team to make the NBA Finals.

Curry is one of the best and most popular players in the league. He is the best shooter of all time and has asserted himself as one of the best players of all time. He has stayed in the top tier of players despite his age.

Patrick Beverley, on the other hand, has primarily embraced a role-player status in the NBA. Known for his outspoken personality, he often becomes the center of attention, especially through his podcast. While he excels in his defensive abilities, he doesn't reach the same level of basketball stardom as Curry. While Curry's career continues to flourish, Beverley has stayed more within his role as a defensive specialist.

What did Patrick Beverley say about the Celtics?

Patrick Beverley made waves recently with his comments on his podcast “The Pat Bev Show”. The guard said the Celtics cannot win a title with their current core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. When asked if they could win it all, here was his response:

“No. Too much of the same player,” Beverley said. “They don’t complement each other enough.”

He said the two main guys on the team are too much in the same position. Both players operate on the same spots of the floor as wing types.

They have similar builds as well. Tatum and Brown can both get hot from deep but also score most of their points as athletic wings attacking the rim. Tatum is a little better all around and a better midrange shooter.

Tatum of course has better handles as well and can play make-and-create on offense more. Brown is often criticized for his poor dribbling ability.

The Celtics have committed to the duo though. They signed Brown to one of the biggest contract extensions in NBA history. Tatum will likely get an even bigger one next summer as the Celtics will chase a title centered around their two stars.

