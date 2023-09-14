Fact check: Did the Rockets trade Kevin Porter Jr. to the Hornets amid assault allegations? Viral rumor debunked

Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested on Monday morning for allegedly assaulting and strangling his girlfriend in a hotel on Monday morning.

He is out on bail currently. However, multiple details of his horrifying misconduct towards his girlfriend have come to light, including an incident when he allegedlly slammed his car into hers. Unsurprisingly, Houston Rockets are now reportedly considering trading him away.

Several reports on social media surfaced claiming that the Houston Rockets plan on trading Porter Jr. to the Charlotte Hornets. However, people should take that particular piece of information with a grain of salt.

The rumor about Porter Jr. being sent to the Hornets was tweeted by a prominent sports parody user known as Buttcrack Sports. With that in mind, this piece of information could be entirely false.

But Houston's plans on letting go of Porter Jr. are legitimate. It remains to be seen which team is willing to make a deal with someone like him involved in the trade.

Rockets reportedly in active discussions for Kevin Porter Jr. trade

The Houston Rockets are actively engaged in trade discussions involving guard Kevin Porter Jr, according to The Athletic. Reports suggest that the Rockets have reached out to several teams, proposing draft picks as part of the deal to entice them to acquire Porter Jr.

It's worth noting that he is under contract for the 2023-24 season, with a contract valued at $15.9 million for the first year of a four-year agreement totaling $82.5 million. This contract includes three non-guaranteed years.

In these potential trade scenarios involving Porter Jr.'s contract, the Rockets reportedly intend to leverage his salary to target a player who is currently under contract and capable of contributing immediately to the team.

Shams Charania highlighted that any team considering a trade for Kevin Porter Jr. must carefully consider the optics of bringing in a player who is currently facing two felony charges.

Additionally, teams would need to assess the draft compensation for them to acquire Porter Jr., taking into account the possibility that he might be waived shortly after being traded.