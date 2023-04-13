Fact check: Did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander post a photoshopped picture of Snoop Dogg on his IG?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 32 points and added five rebounds and three steals as the OKC Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 win in the play-in tournament on Wednesday. The All-Star celebrated the win with an Instagram post.

What did SGA post on social media following the Thunder’s big win?

Gilgeous-Alexander put up a carousel of multiple photos following the Thunder’s win against the Pelicans. One of the final photos was a photoshopped picture of Snoop Dogg in a Thunder jersey. It is a No. 2 Gilgeous-Alexander jersey. The photo features a vintage black-and-white filter.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been compared to Snoop Dogg before. The rapper even said so himself. While appearing on a side broadcast hosted by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith of the Thunder’s game against the Pelicans, Snoop Dogg said Gilgeous-Alexander plays like he used to back in the day.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "He play like Snoop Dogg, he kind of reminds me of me."

- Snoop on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 🤣



- Snoop on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 🤣



Do y'all see the comparison?



“He play like Snoop Dogg, he kind of reminds me of me.” - Snoop on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 🤣Do y'all see the comparison?https://t.co/rhZ6jPb7tt

Gilgeous-Alexander also included some lyrics making a reference to those who wrote off the Thunder this season as his caption for the post:

“They tried to hit me with the dub, they tried to hit me with trap, I had to hit them with a fade, and tell 'em it’s a …”

SGA also featured a screenshot of lyrics from the recent Drake song “Search & Rescue.” He highlighted the lyric “I’m tryna hit the group chat, and tell ‘em it’s a wrap.”

The post also included pictures of his outfit before and after the game. Gilgeous-Alexander rocked an all-denim look with flashy sunglasses.

His IG post also contained clips and still shots of game action and highlights of his performance against the Pelicans.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will travel to play the Minnesota Timberwolves for the next round of the play-in tournament on Friday. They will face the Wolves with the winner earning the eight seed in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The winner will take on the Denver Nuggets.

