Fact Check: Did Steve Kerr get fired from the Warriors? Viral tweet debunked

According to a parody X (formerly Twitter) account, Steve Kerr was fired by the Golden State Warriors on Monday. The tweet went viral but is patently false. Kerr is still the head coach of the Warriors, and as far as credible reports go, Kerr's job is not in jeopardy.

It originated from a parody account called 'NBA Centel,' which was posing as the NBA Central news account. The tweet also falsely credited NBA insider Chris Haynes with the report. It is false, and Haynes did not report that Kerr was fired.

Kerr is a four-time NBA champion with the Warriors. Despite their tenth place in the Western standings, the Warriors are still in postseason contention with a 36-34 record.

Steve Kerr opens up on Steph Curry's minutes restriction

Steve Kerr has tooled with his lineup this month as the regular season winds down. He has managed different injuries and the health of his veteran-laden roster.

Part of that strategy has included limiting Steph Curry's minutes. The superstar is averaging 29.1 minutes per game this month. He has played 30 minutes or less in five games this month.

“We are tying to keep him around 30 (minutes) and get him as much rest as we can,” Kerr said (h/t BasketNews).

Kerr said that the move was intentional. Even though the Warriors are only one game ahead of the surging Houston Rockets for the final postseason place in the West, Kerr said they will keep the strategy going.

"We can't expect to just ride Steph game after game after game," Kerr said. "We've put the burden of this franchise on his shoulders for 15 years. We can't expect him to play 35 minutes", Kerr added.

Kerr received some pushback during his media conference. Kerr said he believed the team could win while still getting Curry his rest.

"If you want to say that him playing 30 minutes instead of 32 is a difference between a win and a loss, I totally disagree with that. We're trying to win the game. And we're trying to keep him fresh, too," Kerr added.

The Warriors have 12 games remaining. They are 5.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for sixth place and 1.5 behind the LA Lakers in ninth.

Moving up to ninth would mean hosting the first play-in game. Getting to sixth would mean safety from the play-in tournament altogether. The Warriors are poised and satisfied with making the play-in tournament by limiting Curry's minutes down the stretch.