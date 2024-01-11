Fact Check: Did Warriors owner Joe Lacob say he will trade Steph Curry if needed? Debunking viral tweet

The Golden State Warriors were trounced 141-105 by the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. They are on a two-game losing streak that puts them 17-20 and 12th in the Western Conference. Not only was this fodder for critics, but it also served as the perfect topic for parody and fake news handles on social media.

While Dubs fans shared their two cents about the team's lackluster run this season, there was news that had social media buzzing. A voice note of Warriors owner Joe Lacob saying he would sell the team or trade Stephen Curry if needed did the rounds. It read:

"Hey everyone, it's Joe. I just want to remind you all in these trying times that absolutely none of this is my fault. The two-timeline approach was a stroke of genius.

"And I should not be blamed for a bunch of old, washed-up players. I want you all to know that I am currently exploring every possible solution whether that be selling the team, or trading Stephen Curry. Stay strong, Dub Nation, we'll right this ship."

Safe to say, this news is as fake as it could get. The clip was tweeted by a parody account @joe_lacob known for hilarious takes. To clarify, Lacob has no intention about selling the franchise or even trading the team's bonafide superstar.

The Warriors have had a rough run this season. They are 11-11 at home and 6-9 on the road. Despite the inconsistent run, Golden State has maintained that it will not be trading any of the big names ahead of the trade deadline.

That would come as a massive reposal of faith in Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green who have been integral in their four championship runs.

Are the Warriors legitimate championship contenders?

Their recent form suggests that the Warriors are nowhere close to the team they were a couple of seasons ago when they won the championship. Golden State has seen enough injuries, inconsistency and drama in the last two seasons that have played an active part in derailing their title aspirations.

Much depends on Stephen Curry this season, who has delivered almost every game, averaging 26.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have blown hot and cold, while Green and his suspensions have dented their defense.

The onus has been on young guns Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, who have held their own, but it hasn't been enough to help the Warriors notch up wins.

The Warriors have 45 games to spark a turnaround and will need to beef up their ranks with some major names if they intend to make the playoffs. Only time will tell if they can return to winning ways.