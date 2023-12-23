Fact Check: Do Golden State Warriors have a secret Draymond Green sensory room at Chase Center? Viral claim debunked

Draymond Green is indefinitely suspended by the NBA following his incident with Jusuf Nurkic, the four-time champ's second altercation of the season. As he continues to work his way back into the league's good graces to rejoin the team, a photo of Chase Center has begun to circulate. The photo was shared by notorious social media account ButtCrackSports and quickly went viral.

The account, of course, traditionally posts false news and fake quotes to trick unsuspecting fans, analysts and even players. In this case, the photo posted showed a sign on the wall that read: "Draymond Green Sensory Room."

The sign indicates that the room is designed to be a safe and calming environment for guests who are overstimulated. Although the sign doesn't mention Draymond Green, it indicates that the room is designed for guests with sensory problems.

Moreover, the caption accompanying the photo indicates that the Chase Center made the room specifically for the four-time champ, which isn't the case, though. The room is actually titled the: Simu Liu Sensory Room, and its opening was commemorated by the actor who unveiled it at the Chase Center.

Draymond Green's involvement as an advocate for autism

While the room has no connection to Draymond Green or his antics on the court, Green has long been an advocate for those with autism. While Green was playing at Michigan, he learned that his friend and teammate, Anthony Ianni, was autistic.

Since then, Green has continued to be an advocate for those with autism, even hosting an event for Autism Awareness Month in April. At the event co-hosted by Green and Ianni, the four-time NBA champ ran a one-day basketball camp for children with autism.

He spoke to ABC7 about his involvement in being an advocate for those with autism and what the cause meant to him.

"Just to see someone's smile, you know, you see, you know, some of these kids, young adults smile so important you never know what they're going through in a life of. So just to bring some excitement to their lives is always important for me.

"Understanding and doing your part is important. So I always try to bring awareness, try to bring people together and any time that you can do that for me is success."

While many have tried to use the meme posted by ButtCrackSports as a way of cracking jokes at Green's expense, two things are clear. The first is that the room is real and is designed to be a safe space for those with sensory issues at the Chase Center.

The second is that despite his antics on court, which have rubbed many members of the NBA community the wrong way, Green is an advocate for autism awareness.