Fact check- Is Kevin Durant dating Ariana Grande? Debunking fake tweet linking pop sensation to the Suns star

Kevin Durant finds himself in a strange rumor mill about him potentially dating pop icon Ariana Grande. Rumors linking Durant to Grande went viral recently when a parody account claimed the two were rumored to be dating. However, we are here to debunk this news.

Kevin Durant and Ariana Grande are not dating. The rumor was first made viral by a parody NBA account named "Buttcrack Sports." The tweet garnered nearly 500,000 views in 12 hours, leaving fans confused about the credibility of this rumor.

Durant is not dating anyone as of now. Meanwhile, Grande is reportedly dating Ethan Slater, her co-star in her unreleased movie "Wicked." TMZ was the first to break the story. Grande and Slater's relationship started recently.

The "Side By Side Singer" separated from her husband Dalton Gomez in January, a news that made the headlines just days before reports of her dating Slater emerged. The latter also moved on from his wife, according to "PEOPLE's" sources.

According to PEOPLE, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez separated due to them potentially leading a long-distance marriage. Here's what the report said:

"She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton. He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them.

"Dalton's career is demanding, and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

Grande and Dalton tried to make it work, but it didn't eventually. They have reportedly separated on good terms.

Kevin Durant keeps his personal life low-key

Kevin Durant is active on social media, hosting his podcast and appearing on other shows. However, through all of that, the Phoenix Suns star has maintained some secrecy regarding his relationships. There are no concrete reports about his relationship status even now.

He is supposedly single. Durant has been linked to multiple women in the past, but those were only rumors. Before the Ariana Grande rumor caught fire, Durant was rumored to be the father of adult film star Lana Roades' child.

Several signs made it seem like the rumor was true. Rhoades revealed the NBA player she engaged with was a big-time Brooklyn Nets player. She also said he's a Libra, which raised genuine doubt that Kevin Durant could be the father.

However, those rumors flamed out, with Blake Griffin emerging as the other NBA player Rhoades may have had a child with. Once Rhoades shared the picture of her child, his resemblance to Griffin saw the internet declare the veteran forward as the 'baby daddy.'

