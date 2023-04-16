Fact check: Is Lauri Markkanen prepping for military service?

It is always interesting to watch the wide-ranging offseason plans of NBA Players. From exotic vacations to high-level pickup games to innovative workout routines, each guy takes a slightly different route with the goal of improving themselves and their games.

However, Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen has a different plan for his offseason. The 25-year-old is preparing to serve in the Finnish military this offseason as the country requires all male citizens to serve before the age of 30.

Lauri Markkanen originally planned on serving last offseason, but the Cavaliers made the play-in tournament and he was forced to change plans. With the Jazz missing the postseason, the NBA Most Improved Player finalist elected to take advantage of the opportunity. He also debuted his newly shaved head on social media as his deployment day nears.

Markkanen is not sure or did not make clear how long he expects to be away or what his enrollment has in store. He will be required to serve for six months and it is likely this will be split up over a few offseasons. With there not being much of a gap before the next season begins, it is difficult for professional athletes to find the right time.

Several Finnish NHL players have also had to deal with this challenge during their careers. Markkanen appears excited about the opportunity and has made it clear that he will be ready for next season.

"It's mandatory, we have to do it, but at the same time we take pride in it, too," Markkanen told CBS. "I think it sets an example to serve. And I'm confident I can do it in a way that it's not going to affect my preparation for next season, either."

Lauri Markkanen's future with Jazz

Lauri Markkanen was one of the biggest storylines of the NBA season. After being traded to the Jazz in the blockbuster deal that landed Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland, Markkanen has found a home in Utah.

He averaged a career-high 25.6 points along with 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. The 7-footer also shot an impressive 49.9% from the field and 39.1% on 3-point attempts while launching a career-high 7.7 attempts per game.

It was a rebuilding year for the Jazz, but they still outperformed expectations. While their 37-45 record was not enough to earn them an extended season, Utah found some key pieces of its future that it will build off moving forward.

Lauri Markkanen is at the very core of this and fans will be excited to see how he builds off this successfull season when he returns from his military duties.

