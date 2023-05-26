Fact Check: Was Anthony Davis once engaged to Brittney Griner? Exploring dating rumors of NBA & WNBA superstars

In recent discussions surrounding the arrest and punishment of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in Russia, rumors about her past relationship with NBA player Anthony Davis have resurfaced.

Although there were many speculations regarding this issue, upon closer examination, the rumors seem to lack any trustworthy evidence. Let's delve into the facts and debunk the claims linking Griner and Davis.

Brittney Griner, a renowned WNBA player, was sentenced to a nine-year prison term in Russia after being found in possession of vape cartridges. These charges are currently under appeal, as stated by her defense team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

dailynbapoll @dailynbapoll4 I was today years old when I found out Anthony Davis dated Brittney Griner I was today years old when I found out Anthony Davis dated Brittney Griner💀 https://t.co/QN7cTj1jUR

Amidst the discussions surrounding her legal situation, rumors from 2015 have resurfaced, suggesting that Griner was once engaged to Anthony Davis.

These rumors claim that Griner began dating Anthony Davis shortly after separating from WNBA star Glory Johnson. The process of finalizing Griner and Johnson's divorce came after they turned to in vitro fertilization (IVF) to become parents.

Griner has publicly stated that she was not involved in the IVF process and that she married Johnson under duress. Conversely, Johnson has asserted that Griner was actively involved in selecting a donor with specific physical attributes.

The Brittney Griner and Anthony Davis saga: Separating fact from fiction

The rumors of dating between Griner and Davis lack substantial evidence. Davis was indeed a star player for the New Orleans Pelicans at that time, but there isn't any tangible evidence of their romantic relationship.

The claims were largely based on unverified reports, which quoted Davis as saying:

"She is everything to me. We have an amazing relationship and have so much in common."

Anthony Davis and LeBron James in a WNBA game

Interestingly, these rumors regained attention while Griner was serving time in a Russian prison. She was detained after vape cartridges containing marijuana concentrate and hashish oil were allegedly found in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport.

However, it is important to note that these charges are unrelated to the rumors of her past relationship with Davis. In light of the available information, the rumors of Anthony Davis and Brittney Griner's engagement lack substantial evidence and credibility.

Anthony Davis @AntDavis23 Whoever made that rumor up about me being engaged is corny. I am NOT engaged people!! Whoever made that rumor up about me being engaged is corny. I am NOT engaged people!!

Although it's true that Griner and Davis were important figures in their respective basketball leagues at the same time frame, there isn't any concrete proof to support claims of them having a romantic relationship.

It is crucial to rely on verified sources and factual information when discussing such matters, ensuring we do not contribute to the spread of baseless rumors and speculation.

Poll : 0 votes