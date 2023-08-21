Fact Check: Was Austin Reaves in a relationship with Logan Paul's girlfriend, Nina Agdal? Finding out the truth about the viral rumor

An image consisting of LA Lakers star Austin Reaves and Logan Paul's fiancé Nina Agdal is trending on social media.

Buttcrack Sports recently posted a photo of the two together on their Twitter account suggesting that both parties are involved with each other. However, it's clear as day that the picture was edited via Photoshop as the skin tone of Reaves' head doesn't match the color of the body's neck and arms.

Logan Paul proposed to Nina Agdal last July 9th and made their engagement public when he posted it on social media. Paul and Agdal dated for a year before getting engaged to each other. The couple is yet to reveal when the big wedding day will take place.

Who is Austin Reaves' real girlfriend?

Austin Reaves and his girlfriend Jenna Barber

Jenna Barber, Austin Reaves' girlfriend, was born in Newark, Arkansas, USA, to parents Sandra and Brian Barber. She was raised in her hometown along with her twin sister Jordan Wheeler, and she currently resides there.

They first met during their time at Cedar Ridge High School in Newark, Arkansas. Despite the geographical distance that arose when Reaves pursued his college and later NBA career with the LA Lakers, their relationship remained strong.

Both Austin and Jenna embarked on their individual paths to pursue their professional endeavors after spending time together in high school. While Austin headed to Oklahoma, Jenna stayed in their hometown and enrolled at Arkansas Community College.

Subsequently, she joined the University of Arkansas and successfully graduated in 2022. Though there is limited information about her professional journey, various online sources suggest that she might be associated with an establishment called Newark Rx.

The pair appears to be diligently pursuing their professional endeavors. Jenna's income derived from Newark Rx is believed to fall within the range of $100,000 to $1 million as of July 2023. In contrast, her partner Austin receives a base salary amounting to around $12.55 million per year. According to multiple online references, the Lakers guard is valued at approximately $2 million as of July 2023.

Given the stability of their relationship and their undeniable drive for success, we can safely assume that Austin Reaves and Jenna Barber would make a great team once they finally decide to tie the knot.

