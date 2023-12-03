Fact Check: Was Draymond Green arrested for knocking fan after Clippers game? Debunking viral video of Warriors' star getting detained

Draymond Green has had a rough season. A five-game suspension last month made it the second incident in as many seasons that saw his image take a dent. Throw in an inconsistent run by the Golden State Warriors, and things have certainly been tough for the veteran forward.

The 32-year-old forward has been at the receiving end on social media and was in the spotlight again when a video of him allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a fan did the rounds after the team's loss to the LA Clippers.

However, it was soon reported to be fake, and the clip was from 2016, when the four-time NBA champion was booked for misdemeanor assault. After being heckled by a fan in East LA, Green allegedly struck the fan, per a TMZ report.

Earlier, the parody X/Twitter handle NBA Centel, known for its controversial news updates, posted the clip and wrote that Green was arrested for knocking out a fan after the game on Saturday.

The rumor aside, Draymond Green ended the evening with one of his best performances of the season with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists. However, it wasn't enough as Golden State lost 113-112 to the Clippers and slipped to 9-11 after the defeat.

On his part, the forward will look to avoid more controversy that could cause him to miss time on the floor. With the Warriors needing their core trio to fire, the forward's presence and skillset become crucial.

Draymond Green reveals what he wants to be for the remainder of the Golden State Warriors

Speaking to the media after the Warriors' loss, Draymond Green shed light on the kind of player he wanted to be for a team with championship aspirations. He kept it relatively simple, but the immediate question is whether he can keep up the consistency.

“Being a basketball player. That’s been my main focus,” Green said.

It was also worth noting that Green had a near-perfect game. He had a high motor, and his defensive prowess was on full display. Green tangled with Terence Mann in the fourth quarter and pulled him to the floor. But in a show of sportsmanship, he helped the guard up and was assessed a foul soon after.

Despite the bad boy image, Draymond Green has been vital to the Golden State Warriors' leadership. With the team needing more momentum and consistency, it needs this version of the forward. It remains to be seen if he can keep up his good run for the rest of the season.