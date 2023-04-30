Fact check: Was Jack Nicholson ever banned from sitting courtside at NBA games?

In 2018, there were news reports about Jack Nicholson being banned from watching NBA games courtside.

The reported reason behind his ban was that he had spilled a Tupperware full of homemade chili during a Lakers game. These reports are untrue, though, as they were posted by 'The Onion', a satirical news website.

However, some fans bought into the idea, as Nicholson hasn't attended NBA games in a while.

It wasn't until Friday that one of the greatest actors of all time finally made his return courtside to support the LA Lakers in Game 6. The camera crew spotted the 86-year old, and announcers acknowledged his presence by saying that it was a special occasion, as he was courtside.

Jack Nicholson returns courtside to support LA Lakers in NBA playoffs

LA Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson made his return courtside after a two-year absence.

The famous actor was in attendance in Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies Game 6 in the first round of the playoffs. Clearly, it was a great day for Nicholson to catch his favorite team's game, as LA beat Memphis at home to take the series.

The last time Nicholson was spotted at a game was in 2021 for the Lakers' season opener. Fast forward a couple of years, he was back in his usual courtside seat. Throughout the years, Nicholson has always sat near the opposing team's bench in the Lakers arena. It was heartwarming for the Lakeshow to see their old superfan in attendance once again.

While LeBron James didn't grow up in the NBA with Nicholson in attendance at his games, he knows how LA adores the actor. During their pre-game warmups, James walked towards Nicholson to greet him with a hug and had a small exchange.

NBA Brasil @NBABrasil Jack Nicholson 🤝 LeBron James 🤩 Jack Nicholson 🤝 LeBron James 🤩 https://t.co/pYDXnhwThR

While Nicholson's return courtside was a special moment, LA beating Memphis to advance to the semifinals made it extra special.

