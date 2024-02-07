Fact Check: Was the Wilt Chamberlain 100 point game video posted online? Debunking viral claim.

The stories of Wilt Chamberlain are endless and infamous. He was prolific on and off the court. The stories about the big man are nothing short of legend. One of Chamberlain's most famous feats is the time he scored 100 points in a game, allegedly.

Many question the feat because there is no video footage of the game. Chamberlain dominated the game on his way to 100 individual points. The famous picture of Chamberlain holding a piece of paper showing the number “100” remains a fixture in basketball lore.

The game was never televised and occurred in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Well at least until now. A viral clip has circulated on the internet claiming to finally reveal the footage of the storied 100-point game.

The video shows Chamberlain through blurry, black-and-white footage absolutely dominating. There was also a tremendous lack of defense. The video is supported by a broadcast call documenting Chamberlain’s point total as he racks them up.

So is it real? Unfortunately no. The video is footage of one of Wilt Chamberlain’s other historic performances accompanied by the radio broadcast of the 100-point game. So the audio matches but the footage is not the proof NBA history buffs have hoped for.

Did Wilt Chamberlain really score 100 points in a game?

Wilt Chamberlain is known for many things. He is on almost every top-scoring statistical list in NBA history. Many know him for the time he scored 100 points. Even if you do not believe it happened since no video has ever surfaced, there are recorded stats and a radio call that back up the historic feat.

The game occurred on March 2, 1962. Chamerlain’s Philadelphia Warriors took on the New York Knicks. It was the last game the Warriors played in Pennsylvania before moving.

There was a reported crowd of 4,124 for the matchup. Wilt Chamberlain put up 41 points in the first half alone. He went 14-of-26 from the floor before the break. By the end of the third quarter, Chamberlain racked up 69 points.

His dominance continued throughout the final period. He hit the century mark with 46 seconds left in the game. The Warriors won the game by a final score of 169-147. However, the radio call says the game ended 169-150. The uncertain score is another reason why some think the 100-point game should come with an asterisk.

It was the highest combined point total in NBA history at the time. The highest total ever for an NBA game is the Detroit Pistons 186-184 win against the Denver Nuggets in 1983.

