“Facts is he chickened out”: NBA fans in shambles over reports that Kevin Durant’s Nets tenure hinged on Ben Simmons’ health

Last season, Kevin Durant found himself on the move after being traded to the Phoenix Suns. NBA fans were quick to criticize the former MVP after news emerged that his departure from the Brooklyn Nets was connected to Ben Simmons.

In a recent story put out by the New York Post, it was reported that part of why Kevin Durant left the Nets was because of Simmons' health. If he had been fully healthy, he would have been willing to stay with the franchise.

"If Simmons had been healthy last season, sources told The Post that Kevin Durant likely would’ve stayed on in Brooklyn even without Kyrie Irving."

Simmons arrived in Brooklyn two years ago via the James Harden trade, but a back injury severly impacted his performance. The former No. 1 pick played in 42 games last season and averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Following this news, fans were quick to call out KD for requesting a trade and joining the Suns.

Kevin Durant continues to be criticized for career decisions

Despite being one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen, Kevin Durant has constantly been criticized by fans. Mainly for his decisions regarding what team he plays for.

KD departing from the Brooklyn Nets because of Ben Simmons' health is not the first time he's been attacked for switching teams. Back in 2016, he became the biggest villian in the league for leaving the OKC Thunder to sign with the Golden State Warriors.

Even though OKC was an exciting young team, Durant opted to leave and join a championship-winning team in Golden State. Many discredit his title rings because of this, citing that he had to join a superteam to earn them.

After this report surfaced, Durant is once again being called out for running to another superteam. The Phoenix Suns made a big swing trading for him at the trade deadline, and then pulled off another big move by landing Bradley Beal in the offseason. Now with a trio of KD, Devin Booker and Beal, the Suns are one of the top contenders in the NBA this season.

Given the state of the franchise, Kevin Durant shouldn't be blamed for wanting to move on from Brooklyn. With Kyrie Irving gone and Simmons not 100%, it's clear they were gearing for a rebuild. At this point in his career, Durant's goal is adding another championship to his already historic resumé. Because of these factors, he shouldn't be criticized for doing what's best for him and the organization.