Fans react to Kendrick Perkins picking Giannis Antetokounmpo over ex-teammate Kevin Garnett

Giannis Antetokounmpo is almost unanimously considered the greatest power forward of his generation. Where the Bucks superstar stands in the all-time power forward rankings, however, has often been a topic of debate and Kendrick Perkins has chipped in with his thoughts on the topic, picking Antetokounmpo over former teammate Kevin Garnett and placing him second only to Tim Duncan in his list.

"In my eyes, Giannis is the second-greatest power forward of all time behind Tim Duncan" said Kendrick Perkins on ESPN, earlier on Saturday, speaking about the Bucks superstar's position in the Mount Rushmore of NBA power forwards.

Perkins' statement sparked an extensive online debate over the greatest power forwards of all time. Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Karl Malone and Charles Barkley were discussed alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. The heated exchanges on X, triggered by personal preferences, seemed endless.

"Giannis is NOT like that lol" posted a fan in disagreement with Perkins on his placement of Antetokounmpo at No.2 in the all-time power forwards list.

"Giannis is just Shawn Kemp in a softer league" posted a fan placing the former MVP in a rung below the all-timers and attributing his success to the league being "softer".

Plenty of fans joined in with Kendrick Perkins, singing praises for Giannis Antetokounmpo, too.

"Perk played with Garnett too. Giannis may have a case here" posted a fan, noting how Perkins' selection involved placing Antetokounmpo over a beloved teammate who helped him win a championship ring.

"Giannis does every single thing better than Tim Duncan. Its not even close" observed a fan who believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best power forward of all-time, even placing him above Tim Duncan.

Neutral fans also showed up to the debate, talking about how difficult it is to distinguish between the top power forwards in history with all of them having impressive resumes and legacies in the NBA.

"Oooh this a tough one. Dirk, KG are still up there in my opinion. He has a case though!" said a fan, listing Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki to be in the same bracket as Giannis Antetokounmpo with very little to separate them.

"He is not. But he will be when all said and done" stated a fan who believes that at this stage of his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a notch below the greats he is compared to, while admitting that he could overtake all of them by the time his career is done.

Basketball debates that span eras often have no definitive answer when comparing greatness. Perkins' statement highlights the significant progress of a young prospect from Greece who has now grown to a prominent NBA player.

How does Giannis Antetokounmpo match up against Kevin Garnett in terms of achievements?

As Perkins revealed his choice of Giannis Antetokounmpo over Kevin Garnett in his all-time power forwards list, a large section of fans appeared offended. But statistics do reveal that the stars compare well against each other with their long-standing list of achievements and Giannis even pips Garnett in some key areas already, despite his career having a good few years left.

The Bucks superstar already has one MVP title and 2 All-NBA first-team selections over KG despite playing nine fewer seasons than the former Timberwolves legend. Garnett's longevity might be difficult for Antetokounmpo to replicate, but comparing their accolades for what can be considered their peaks gives Antetokounmpo an edge.

Kevin Garnett facing off against Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2015 - Source: Getty

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Garnett have one championship each, but with Giannis taking Finals MVP honors and leading his team to success as opposed to Garnett's win with a big three that had Paul Pierce as Finals MVP, the weight of the championship rings certainly appears different too, and could be considered another point in favor of the Bucks superstar.

Kendrick Perkins is known for often making bold claims and statements, but his selection of Antetokounmpo over former teammate Garnett isn't without its merits and could just come down to personal preference in a very debatable case.

