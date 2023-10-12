Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: 7 players to target in opening rounds

It's time for fantasy basketball 2023-24 team managers to initiate their preparations for player selection to secure victory in their leagues with the Oct. 24 tipoff of the new NBA season quickly approaching.

Like in any league, the initial selections in fantasy basketball hold significant weight. The first pick should used to target players known for their consistent and impactful statistics.

For those gearing up for their Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 draft, here's a list of seven players to focus on in the opening rounds

#1, Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game last season. Jokic is efficient and consistent, making him one of, if not the top choice for fantasy basketball. His scoring, rebounding and playmaking abilities are top-notch, and he can also swat away shots.

On average, Jokic is selected at the 1.3 spot in 2023 drafts, according to ESPN Live Draft Trends.

#2, Giannis Antetokounmpo

It will be interesting to see how Giannis Antetokounmpo plays this season after the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard. Last season, the Greek Freak averaged 31.1 ppg, 11.8 rpg and 5.7 apg. With a dynamic scoring guard alongside him, Giannis could find himself with more open opportunities or deferring more.

Giannis is selected at the 2.8 spot on average.

#3, Luka Doncic

As seen in the Dallas Mavericks’ unsuccessful preseason run so far, they still rely heavily on Luka Doncic. While he has been nursing a thigh injury, he still had stellar performances in the preseason. Last year, Doncic averaged 32.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 8 apg.

Doncic is selected at the 3.4 spot on average.

#4, Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has ascended steadily to superstardom while also showcasing remarkable consistency. Last season, he participated in 74 regular-season games, boasting averages of 30.1 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 4.6 apg. With the addition of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, it will be interesting to see how Tatum will adjust.

Tatum is selected at the 4.6 spot on average.

#5, Joel Embiid

The reigning MVP was exceptional last season with averages of 33.1 ppg and 10.2 rpg. Serving as the anchor of the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid is poised for another strong year, regardless of how the James Harden situation unfolds, provided he remains free from injury.

Embiid is selected at the 5.5 spot on average.

#6, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as a superstar for the OKC Thunder, which positions him as a good pick for fantasy basketball. Last season, he averaged 31.4 ppg, 5.5 apg, 4.8 rpg, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

He is picked at the 7.2 spot on average.

#7, Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry averaged 29.4 ppg along with 6.1 rpg and 6.3 apg last season. With new Warrior Chris Paul, however, Curry's numbers could see a slight dip.

Curry is picked at the 8.8 spot on average.