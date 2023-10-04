Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Rankings: Sleepers, potential breakouts, and more

The NBA 2023-24 regular season is almost here, which means that fantasy basketball is also just around the corner. It is a great way for NBA fans to build out their fantasy basketball team with some of their favorite players from the league. Additionally, it presents a challenge for fans to draft their players with the notion of injuries and on-court production.

The upcoming regular season is an exciting time for basketball fans with anticipated match-ups, on-court drama, and even anticipated rookie debuts from a deep 2023 draft pool.

That said, we'll look at fantasy basketball's 2023-24 rankings, including sleepers, potential breakouts, and more.

2023-24 rankings of Fantasy Basketball: Sleepers, potential breakouts, and more

Here is a look at the 2023-24 rankings of sleepers, potential breakouts, and top 10 players to select in NBA fantasy basketball.

Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Sleepers

According to ESPN Fantasy, Nikola Vucevic is a sleeper pick for the upcoming season. Last June, Vucevic signed a 3-year $60 million extension with the Chicago Bulls, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

When it comes to statistical production, Vucevic has remained one of the more consistent big men doing it effortlessly in the league. Last season, he averaged 17.6 points per game (49.6% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range) and 10.5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports has Jalen Brunson as a sleeper pick. The New York Knicks guard had a breakout year in his debut season with the team. Last season, Brunson averaged 24.0 ppg (49.1% shooting, including 41.6% from 3-point range) as the number-one option on the team.

Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Potential Breakouts

According to ESPN Fantasy, Alperen Sengun will have a potential breakout season. The Houston Rockets forward finished the previous season averaging 14.8 ppg (55.3% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range), 9.0 rpg and 3.9 apg. Interestingly, an underrated aspect of Sengun's growth is his passing and playmaking ability, which can potentially see an increase in the coming season.

CBS Sports, on the other hand, has Brandon Miller to have a potential breakout season. Selected second overall by the Charlotte Hornets from this year's NBA draft, Miller is one of the most exciting rookies entering the league. During the 2023 Summer League, Miller averaged 15.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, and 3.4 apg. All it takes is the player finding his groove consistently on the court.

Fantasy Basketball 2023:24: Top 10 players to select

Lastly, Fantasy Pros ranked the top 10 players to choose for this season. Here's a look at the ranking.

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) - Center Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) - Center Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) - Guard Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) - Forward Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) - Guard Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) - Guard Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) - Guard Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks) - Guard Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) - Forward LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) - Guard

From the ranking, the list is dominated by guards mostly, as there are only two centers and two forwards.

Interestingly, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranks third on the list following his impressive 2022-23 season. Another player to pay attention to is Damian Lillard, who will play for his new team, the Milwaukee Bucks.