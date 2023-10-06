NBA teams have already opened their respective training camps and are preparing for their first preseason games, as we are less than three weeks away from the tip-off of the regular season. At the same time, with the start of the season fast approaching, fantasy basketball is also here for fans, who can create their own rosters and fight to win and claim prizes.

There is a plethora of players to pick when it comes to fantasy teams, and players can draft their top NBA players and create the ideal rosters that would help them win.

From Luka Doncic to reigning champion Nikola Jokic, fans have a long list of NBA superstars to pick from, and with that in mind, we rank the top 50 NBA players for the fantasy basketball draft.

Fantasy basketball cheat sheet: Top 50 NBA players for draft

Rank Player Team Position 1. Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Center 2. Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Center 3. Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Guard 4. LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Forward 5. Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Guard 6. Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Forward 7. Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Guard 8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder Guard 9. Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns Forward 10. Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Guard 11. Trae Young Atlanta Hawks Guard 12. Jimmy Butler Miami Heat Forward 13. De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings Guard 14. Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves Guard 15. Kawhi Leonard LA Clippers Guard 16. Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Forward 17. Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics Guard 18. Paul George LA Clippers Forward 19. Mikal Bridges Brooklyn Nets Guard 20. Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers Guard 21. Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers Guard 22. Darius Garland Cleveland Cavaliers Guard 23. Karl-Anthony Towns Minnesota Timberwolves Center 24. Fred VanVleet Houston Rockets Guard 25. Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies Guard 26. Anthony Davis LA Lakers Center 27. James Harden Philadelphia 76ers Guard 28. Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets Guard 29. Pascal Siakam Toronto Raptors Forward 30. DeMar DeRozan Chicago Bulls Forward 31. Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Guard 32. Dejounte Murray Atlanta Hawks Guard 33. Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans Forward 34. Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls Guard 35. Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks Guard 36. Julius Randle New York Knicks Forward 37. Scottie Barnes Toronto Raptors Guard 38. Bradley Beal Phoenix Suns Guard 39. Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors Guard 40. Jrue Holiday Boston Celtics Guard 41. Kristaps Porzingis Boston Celtics Guard 42. Desmond Bane Memphis Grizzlies Guard 43. Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies Center 44. Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks Forward 45. Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Center 46. Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans Forward 47. Bam Adebayo Miami Heat Center 48. Russell Westbrook LA Clippers Guard 49. LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets Guard 50. Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons Guard

Based on what we have seen so far, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid are expected to lead the way in the MVP race, just like it has happened in the last few years.

These four players have dominated the league, with Doncic being in the MVP conversation since his second year in the league, while Jokic (2021, 2022), Antetokounmpo (2019, 2020) and Embiid (2023) have shared the MVP award over the past five years.

We also expect LeBron James and Stephen Curry to have MVP seasons again, while Damian Lillard has a golden opportunity to fight for his first championship, so we should expect him to play at an elite level for this year as well.

Last year's sensation Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should also perform at an All-Star level, while Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the Phoenix Suns' best chance for a championship run this season.

Similarly, superstars like Trae Young, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should also play at an elite level, while we expect Jimmy Butler to help the Miami Heat maintain their title-contending status in the East.

The regular season tips off on Tuesday, October 24, with the Nuggets taking on the Lakers and the Warriors hosting the Suns.