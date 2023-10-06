NBA teams have already opened their respective training camps and are preparing for their first preseason games, as we are less than three weeks away from the tip-off of the regular season. At the same time, with the start of the season fast approaching, fantasy basketball is also here for fans, who can create their own rosters and fight to win and claim prizes.
There is a plethora of players to pick when it comes to fantasy teams, and players can draft their top NBA players and create the ideal rosters that would help them win.
From Luka Doncic to reigning champion Nikola Jokic, fans have a long list of NBA superstars to pick from, and with that in mind, we rank the top 50 NBA players for the fantasy basketball draft.
Fantasy basketball cheat sheet: Top 50 NBA players for draft
Based on what we have seen so far, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid are expected to lead the way in the MVP race, just like it has happened in the last few years.
These four players have dominated the league, with Doncic being in the MVP conversation since his second year in the league, while Jokic (2021, 2022), Antetokounmpo (2019, 2020) and Embiid (2023) have shared the MVP award over the past five years.
We also expect LeBron James and Stephen Curry to have MVP seasons again, while Damian Lillard has a golden opportunity to fight for his first championship, so we should expect him to play at an elite level for this year as well.
Last year's sensation Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should also perform at an All-Star level, while Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the Phoenix Suns' best chance for a championship run this season.
Similarly, superstars like Trae Young, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should also play at an elite level, while we expect Jimmy Butler to help the Miami Heat maintain their title-contending status in the East.
The regular season tips off on Tuesday, October 24, with the Nuggets taking on the Lakers and the Warriors hosting the Suns.
