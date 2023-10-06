Basketball
By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Oct 06, 2023 15:27 GMT
2022 NBA All-Star Game
Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid talking before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

NBA teams have already opened their respective training camps and are preparing for their first preseason games, as we are less than three weeks away from the tip-off of the regular season. At the same time, with the start of the season fast approaching, fantasy basketball is also here for fans, who can create their own rosters and fight to win and claim prizes.

There is a plethora of players to pick when it comes to fantasy teams, and players can draft their top NBA players and create the ideal rosters that would help them win.

From Luka Doncic to reigning champion Nikola Jokic, fans have a long list of NBA superstars to pick from, and with that in mind, we rank the top 50 NBA players for the fantasy basketball draft.

Fantasy basketball cheat sheet: Top 50 NBA players for draft

RankPlayerTeamPosition
1.Joel EmbiidPhiladelphia 76ersCenter
2. Nikola JokicDenver NuggetsCenter
3. Luka DoncicDallas MavericksGuard
4. LeBron James Los Angeles LakersForward
5. Stephen CurryGolden State WarriorsGuard
6.Giannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee BucksForward
7.Damian LillardMilwaukee BucksGuard
8.Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOklahoma City ThunderGuard
9.Kevin DurantPhoenix SunsForward
10.Devin BookerPhoenix SunsGuard
11.Trae YoungAtlanta HawksGuard
12.Jimmy ButlerMiami HeatForward
13.De'Aaron FoxSacramento KingsGuard
14. Anthony EdwardsMinnesota TimberwolvesGuard
15. Kawhi LeonardLA ClippersGuard
16. Jayson TatumBoston CelticsForward
17.Jaylen BrownBoston CelticsGuard
18.Paul George LA ClippersForward
19.Mikal BridgesBrooklyn NetsGuard
20.Tyrese HaliburtonIndiana PacersGuard
21. Donovan MitchellCleveland CavaliersGuard
22.Darius GarlandCleveland CavaliersGuard
23.Karl-Anthony TownsMinnesota TimberwolvesCenter
24.Fred VanVleetHouston RocketsGuard
25.Ja MorantMemphis GrizzliesGuard
26.Anthony DavisLA LakersCenter
27. James HardenPhiladelphia 76ersGuard
28.Jamal MurrayDenver NuggetsGuard
29.Pascal SiakamToronto RaptorsForward
30.DeMar DeRozanChicago BullsForward
31. Jalen BrunsonNew York KnicksGuard
32. Dejounte MurrayAtlanta HawksGuard
33. Zion WilliamsonNew Orleans PelicansForward
34. Zach LaVineChicago BullsGuard
35.Kyrie IrvingDallas MavericksGuard
36.Julius RandleNew York KnicksForward
37.Scottie BarnesToronto RaptorsGuard
38. Bradley BealPhoenix SunsGuard
39.Klay ThompsonGolden State WarriorsGuard
40. Jrue HolidayBoston CelticsGuard
41.Kristaps PorzingisBoston CelticsGuard
42.Desmond BaneMemphis GrizzliesGuard
43. Jaren Jackson Jr.Memphis GrizzliesCenter
44.Khris MiddletonMilwaukee BucksForward
45. Victor WembanyamaSan Antonio SpursCenter
46. Brandon Ingram New Orleans PelicansForward
47.Bam AdebayoMiami HeatCenter
48.Russell WestbrookLA ClippersGuard
49. LaMelo BallCharlotte HornetsGuard
50.Cade CunninghamDetroit PistonsGuard

Based on what we have seen so far, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid are expected to lead the way in the MVP race, just like it has happened in the last few years.

These four players have dominated the league, with Doncic being in the MVP conversation since his second year in the league, while Jokic (2021, 2022), Antetokounmpo (2019, 2020) and Embiid (2023) have shared the MVP award over the past five years.

We also expect LeBron James and Stephen Curry to have MVP seasons again, while Damian Lillard has a golden opportunity to fight for his first championship, so we should expect him to play at an elite level for this year as well.

Last year's sensation Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should also perform at an All-Star level, while Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the Phoenix Suns' best chance for a championship run this season.

Similarly, superstars like Trae Young, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should also play at an elite level, while we expect Jimmy Butler to help the Miami Heat maintain their title-contending status in the East.

The regular season tips off on Tuesday, October 24, with the Nuggets taking on the Lakers and the Warriors hosting the Suns.

