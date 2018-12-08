Fantasy NBA Daily Notes: Fantasy Tips and Top picks for December 8th

Welcome to another day in the NBA 2018-19 season, There are 9 games to talk about today as well as 10 games that happened yesterday. Let us look at some meaningful performances from yesterday and talk about them.

KAT and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Blazers tomorrow

Friday's recap:

1. The Indiana Pacers 112-90 Orlando Magic

2. The Denver Nuggets 107-113 Charlotte Hornets

3. The Detroit Pistons 111-117 Philadelphia 76ers

4. The Sacramento Kings 129-110 Cleveland Cavaliers

5. The Brooklyn Nets 106-105 Toronto Raptors

6. The Chicago Bulls 114-112 Oklahoma City Thunder

7. The New Orleans Pelicans 103-107 Memphis Grizzlies

8. The San Antonio Spurs 133-120 Los Angeles Lakes

9. The Miami Heat 115-98 Phoenix Suns

10. The Milwaukee Bucks 95-105 Golden State Warriors

Highlights

1. Jimmy Butler (Philadelphia 76ers): 38 points, 13-27 FG, 6 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block and 0 TOs.

2. De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings): 30 points, 12-16 FG, 12 assists, 2 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 TO.

3. Kawhi Leonard (Toronto Raptors): 32 points, 10-21 FG, 5-6 3pt FG, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 1 block and 3 TOs.

4. DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs): 36 points, 11-20 FG, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 blocks and 1 TO.

Lowlights

1. Torey Craig (Denver Nuggets): 0 points, 4 rebounds and 6 fouls in 19 minutes.

2. Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors): 3 points, 1-8 FG, 1-7 3pt FG, 11 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 5 TOs.

3. Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies): 3 points, 1-4 FG, 1 block, 2 TOs and 4 fouls in 15 minutes.

4. Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors): 11 points, 3-14 FG, 1-6 3pt FG, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 7 TOs.

Friday's takeaways

1. The Indiana Pacers had an easy win over the Orlando Magic, with Bojan Bogdanovic having a huge 26 points in 28 minutes, leading them to 112-90.

The Sacramento Kings were powered by a 30-point, 12-assist performance by De'Aaron Fox, taking them to a relatively easy 129-110 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Alec Burks had a huge game for the Cavaliers, scoring 22 points along with 9 assists and 7 rebounds as well.

The Miami Heat had an easy win over the Suns, with Bam Adebayo replacing Hassan Whiteside at Centre and he grabbed that opportunity with both hands, scoring 22 points and 10 rebounds.

2. There were a bunch of close games that ended with some unexpected results. The Charlotte Hornets beat the Denver Nuggets 113-107, powered by a 21-point Kemba performance and a bench boost by Malik Monk (16 points) and Tony Parker (19 points).

The 76ers beat the Pistons 117-111, powered by a huge 38-point Jimmy Butler game, given that Embiid was resting. Blake Griffin tried his best to give the 76ers a fight, scoring 31 points.

The Memphis Grizzlies overcame a tough New Orleans Pelicans, 107-103 and finally the San Antonio Spurs took their revenge and won in a come from behind win over the LA Lakers, 133-120.

3. The Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors in overtime, 106-105. Powered by a great performance from D'Angelo Russell, who scored 29 points in 32 minutes and Spencer Dinwiddie off the bench getting 17 points and 8 assists.

The Chicago Bulls also grabbed a huge win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, 114-112. Lauri Markkanen came up huge towards the end of the game, making plays for the team, including scoring the go-ahead bucket. He scored 24 points and grabbed 7 rebounds as well.

The final game of the day featured the Golden State Warriors who beat the Milwaukee Bucks, quite easily in the end. Even though Kevin Durant did not show up, 20 point performances by both Klay and Steph along with a 15 point game for Iguodala was enough to overcome a misfiring Bucks team as well, who just had Giannis reach 22 points and 15 rebounds.

