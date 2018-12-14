×
Fantasy NBA Daily Notes: Harden sets another record; top fantasy picks for December 14th

Shubham Pant
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
12   //    14 Dec 2018, 18:18 IST

James Harden during the Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards game
James Harden during the Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards game

Welcome back to another day of the NBA 2018-19 season. Four games were played yesterday, and we have nine more games to look forward to tomorrow.

Let us get into it and review the games that happened yesterday and preview the games that are going to take place tomorrow.

Thursday's recap:

1. Los Angeles Lakers 111-126 Houston Rockets

2. Los Angeles Clippers 87-125 San Antonio Spurs

3. Chicago Bulls 91-97 Orlando Magic

4. Dallas Mavericks 89-99 Phoenix Suns

Highlights:

1. James Harden (Houston Rockets): 50 points, 14-26 FG, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals and 6 TOs.

2. TJ Warren (Phoenix Suns): 30 points, 11-17 FG, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 TOs.

Lowlights:

1. Lauri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls): 7 points, 2-10 FG, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block and 1 TO.

2. Chris Paul (Houston Rockets): 14 points, 3-10 FG, 1 rebound, 9 assists, 3 steals and 2 TOs.

Thursday's recap:

1. The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Houston Rockets in a highly anticipated matchup, and the Houston Rockets came out on top, 126-111. In the other great game, Los Angeles Clippers took on the San Antonio Spurs and the Spurs came out with a blowout victory, 125-87.

2. The Chicago Bulls faced the Orlando Magic and the Magic won the game in a tough contest, 97-91. In the last game of the day, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Phoenix Suns, 89-99, which was surprising considering the sort of run the Phoenix Suns were on.

Tomorrow's matches:

1. Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics

2. New York Knicks @ Charlotte Hornets

3. Washington Wizards @ Brooklyn Nets

4. Indiana Pacers @ Philadelphia 76ers

5. Milwaukee Bucks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Miami Heat @ Memphis Grizzlies

7. Oklahoma City Thunder @ Denver Nuggets

8. Toronto Raptors @ Portland Trail Blazers

9. Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings

Let us now take a look at the best picks for each position:

