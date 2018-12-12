Fantasy NBA Daily Notes: Raptors stay the best in the East ;top fantasy picks for December 12th

A new day, a new set of games to review for us in the 9th week of the 2018-19 NBA season. There were 3 games to look forward to yesterday and we have 11 exciting matches waiting for us ahead. Let us look at the best performances from yesterday and how each game played out.

Toronto Raptors are still the best in the East

Tuesday's

recap:

1. Portland Trail Blazers 103-111 Houston Rockets

2. Phoenix Suns 86-111 San Antonio Spurs

3. Toronto Raptors 123-99 Los Angeles Clippers

Highlights:

1. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers): 34 points, 12-25 FG, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 TOs.

2. Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors): 25 points, 11-18 FG, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks and 1 TO.

Lowlights:

1. Josh Jackson (Phoenix Suns): 7 points, 2-14 FG, 4 rebounds, 1 assists, 3 steals and 4 TOs.

2. Avery Bradley (Los Angeles Clippers): 0 points, 0-6 FG, 0 rebounds, 1 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks in 22 minutes.

Tuesday's

takeaways:

The Portland Triailblazers took on the Houston Rockets and lost the game, 111-103 thanks to a triple double from Chris Paul and 29 points from James Harden. The Phoenix Suns faced off against the San Antonio Spurs and lost their game 86-111. Bryn Forbes led the Spurs in scoring, grabbing 24 points and 11 rebounds as well. TJ Warren was the highest scorer for the Suns with 23 points. The Toronto Raptors and The Los Angeles Clippers faced off in an even contest on paper but the Raptors blew them off the court even without their star player Kawhi Leonard, 123-99. Serge Ibaka scored 25 points to lead them to a win .

Tomorrow's games:

Brooklyn Nets @ Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics @ Washington Wizards Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers Detroit Pistons @ Charlotte Hornets Oklahoma City Thunder @ New Orleans Pelicans Portland Trail Blazers @ Memphis Grizzlies Atlanta Hawks @ Dallas Mavericks Miami Heat @ Utah Jazz Minnesota Timberwolves @ Sacramento Kings Toronto Raptors @ Golden State Warriors

