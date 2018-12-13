Fantasy NBA Daily Notes: The Raptors do the double over the Warriors; top fantasy picks for December 13th

Toronto Raptors have beaten the Golden State Warriors twice this season

Welcome to the Day 4 of the Week 10 in the 2018-19 NBA season and we have some interesting players lined up for you. There were 11 games from last night that we need to talk about and there are going to be only four matches to look out for tomorrow. Let us look at some of the best performances from yesterday and talk about them.

Brooklyn Nets 127-124 Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics 130-125 Washington Wizards Milwaukee Bucks 97-113 Indiana Pacers New York Knicks 106-113 Cleveland Cavaliers Detroit Pistons 107-108 Charlotte Hornets Oklahoma City Thunder 114-118 New Orleans Pelicans Portland Trail Blazers 83-92 Memphis Grizzlies Atlanta Hawks 107-114 Dallas Mavericks Miami Heat 84-111 Utah Jazz Minnesota Timberwolves 130-141 Sacramento Kings Toronto Raptors 113-93 Golden State Warriors

Highlights:

1. Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets): 39 points, 11-18 FG, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 4 TOs.

2. Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics): 38 points, 12-28 FG, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal and 4 TOs.

3. Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans): 44 points, 16-32 FG, 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 blocks and 3 TOs.

4. Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors): 23 points, 9-18 FG, 5 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals and 2 TOs.

Lowlights:

1. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers): 14 points, 4-18 FG, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 4 TOs.

2. JJ Redick (Philadelphia 76ers): 11 points, 5-15 FG, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal.

3. Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks): 10 points, 4-18 FG, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 2 TOs.

4. Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors): 10 points, 3-12 FG, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 4 TOs.

Wednesday's takeaways:

The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers faced off against each other, with the Nets coming out on top, 127-124. Boston Celtics took on the Washington Wizards and managed to win in an overtime thriller, 130-125. Milwaukee Bucks went up against the Indiana Pacers and ended up losing 97-110. New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers went up against each other and the Cavaliers managed a win, 113-106. Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets had a matchup where the Pistons blew their lead and ended up losing 108-107. Dallas Mavericks won their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks 114-107 . The Oklahoma City Thunder faced off against the New Orleans Pelicans in a tough matchup, with the Pelicans coming out on top, 118-114 . The Portland Trail Blazers lost to a spirited Memphis Grizzlies, 92-83 and the Miami Heat lost 111-84 against the Utah Jazz. Sacramento Kings beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 141-130. The best game was saved for the end as the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors easily, 113-93.

Tomorrow's matches:

Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets Los Angeles Clippers @ San Antonio Spurs Chicago Bulls @ Orlando Magic Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns

