“I don’t want to break nobody’s heart, but this would be news to me” - Fat Joe says 3-time All-Star has never told him that he wants to join the New York Knicks

Speculation about Donovan Mitchell's future with the Utah Jazz has increased due to playoff struggles. But rapper Fat Joe says that Spida has not told him about joining the New York Knicks.

Mitchell and the Utah Jazz are trailing the Dallas Mavericks 3-2 in their first-round playoff series, despite the Mavericks' best player missing the first three games.

Some analysts believe another Utah playoff loss could lead to significant changes, including potentially trading away Mitchell.

While the possibility of Mitchell forcing his way out of Utah still exists, Fat Joe recently spoke about not believing that Spida wants to go to the New York Knicks:

"I hang out with Spida, so this would be news to me. I don't want to break nobody's heart, but this would be news to me, because I literally hang out with Donovan Mitchell. He has never once told me I want to be a Knick. The man ain't never tell Joe crack, the No. 1 Knick fan, 'Yo, I want to come to the Knicks.'"

While Mitchell may be considering the move without telling his friend, that would seem unlikely given Fat Joe's explanation.

Fat Joe does not believe that Spida is going to New York, but the season is not over for the Jazz. The rest of the playoffs could affect Mitchell's decision as he tries to help his team battle back against the Mavericks.

Donovan Mitchell looks to lead the Utah Jazz's comeback despite rumors about the New York Knicks

Mitchell has been battling to try to keep the Utah Jazz alive.

Donovan Mitchell is fighting to keep the Utah Jazz season alive, but he is also struggling as a 3-point shooter and on defense.

For a player struggling in some aspects during the series between the Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks, a recent injury may lower the chances of success.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The MRI on the left hamstring of Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was negative today, but Mitchell is dealing with bruising in both of his quads. There remains optimism for his availability vs. Dallas in Game 6 on Thursday. The Mavericks lead the series, 3-2. ESPN Sources: The MRI on the left hamstring of Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was negative today, but Mitchell is dealing with bruising in both of his quads. There remains optimism for his availability vs. Dallas in Game 6 on Thursday. The Mavericks lead the series, 3-2.

While the bruising in both quads shouldn't prevent him from playing, any limitations could make it harder for him to be effective on defense and from the 3-point line.

Given Mitchell's injury history with his back and legs, the bruised quads could force him to make movements that put more strain on previous injuries.

If Mitchell is unable to find success in this playoff run, the speculation about him joining the New York Knicks will increase even more.

Fat Joe may have broken the hearts of New York fans with his announcement about Spida not joining the Knicks. But Mitchell's injury could break the hearts of Utah Jazz fans with another elimination.

