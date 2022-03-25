“Feel how you want, but go argue with ya mama” - Draymond Green says he appreciates Kyrie Irving for standing his ground

Kyrie Irving, who has featured in only 20 games (all home games) for the Brooklyn Nets this season, has had to be limited in his playing time. This is due to New York's vaccination mandate which disallows him from playing home games due to his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, the city's mayor, Eric Adams, announced the expansion of the mandate in a press conference. The expansion allows Irving to feature in home games, putting an end to his ineligibility status.

The New York Times @nytimes Pro athletes and performers working in New York City no longer must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday, a move that allows the Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who refused to get vaccinated, to play in his home arena in Brooklyn. nyti.ms/3LaB5Vj Pro athletes and performers working in New York City no longer must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday, a move that allows the Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who refused to get vaccinated, to play in his home arena in Brooklyn. nyti.ms/3LaB5Vj

This will see 7-time All-Star feature in the Nets' home fixture against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. The decision is not peculiar to the Nets point guard but to every New York-based performer and athlete.

Reacting to the news was Draymond Green via his Instagram story (see here). The Golden State Warriors power forward had nothing but pure admiration for the 2012 Rookie of the Year.

"Say what you want... I appreciate that man for standing his ground! Feel how you want, but go argue with ya mama."

Kyrie Irving is finally allowed to feature at the Barclays Center as Mayor Eric Adams expands vaccination mandate

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates with Kevin Durant #7 after scoring a career high and franchise record 60 points in beating the Orlando Magic by score of 150-108 at Amway Center on March 15, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

The New York Mayor effected a vaccination mandate that required every player in the city to get vaccinated, otherwise they'd be restricted from playing. Kyrie Irving was adamant and stood his ground in his position about getting vaccinated.

His refusal to take the vaccine saw him banned from playing in the city as per the mandate. This made the franchise sideline him entirely for both home and away games, with team chemistry being one of the visible reasons. With the Nets marred by injuries, he was recalled but can only feature in games on the road.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Kyrie Irving did not attend Nets practice today, sources tell me and @Alex__Schiffer . Irving is currently ineligible for home games and practices because of NYC’s vaccination requirement. Kyrie Irving did not attend Nets practice today, sources tell me and @Alex__Schiffer. Irving is currently ineligible for home games and practices because of NYC’s vaccination requirement.

With the Covid-19 scare drastically contained and sparsely experienced, several pleas have been made to the Mayor's office to lift the mandate. That is the only way to allow Irving to play. Adams had stated that he wouldn't be lifting the mandate for Irving as "it would send the wrong message."

However, he gave a press briefing at Citi Field, exempting performers and athletes based in New York.

"We were treating our performers differently because they lived and played for home teams," Adams said. "It's not acceptable. This exemption has been putting our sports teams at a self-imposed competitive disadvantage. But this new order will help boost our economy."

This, he stated, was being done because there's a significant decrease in Covid-19 cases. He had earlier announced that if there is no increase in covid cases, he will lift the mandate placed on performers and athletes. This gives the Nets a fighting chance in the title race, as Kyrie Irving is an integral part of their team's potential success.

Edited by Arnav