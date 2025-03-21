"Felt disrespected" - Former Kevin Durant teammate sends strong message about Suns star's mental health after failed move at trade deadline

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns hold a 33-37 record with just 12 games left in the season. They find themselves in a precarious position heading into the playoffs. Any attempt the team made to shake things up at the trade deadline fell to a halt, and their attempt to move Durant may have left their star wing feeling disrespected, according to Matt Barnes.

On Friday's "All the Smoke," Barnes, who briefly played with Durant with the Golden State Warriors in 2017, stated that KD's current demeanor leads him to believe that the Suns' ownership disrespected him and that the star appears to have been deeply affected by all the events of the season.

"KD seems like he's f***ing miserable," Barnes said. "His body language is off and he's been getting into little beefs with m*****f****rs. ... I really think that owner trying to throw him in the trade because Bradley Beal clogged up the pipeline, I think it f****d KD's mental up. I think he really felt disrespected."

While the Suns reportedly wanted to move Bradley Beal, the no-trade clause in his contract barred any deal from happening. Eventually, rumors linked the star back to Golden State, a move Durant vetoed, per reports.

Barnes' comments point at the former MVP now looking frustrated and disrespected at the team's attempts to move him despite him being arguably the only consistent spark all season.

Frustrations appear rife at Phoenix, and a play-in exit could see a horde of changes in the roster again, with Durant expected to be in talks.

Matt Barnes also suggested that Kevin Durant could return to the Golden State Warriors

While discussing the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant's situation, Matt Barnes alluded to a recent conversation between KD and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. On "The Draymond Green Show," Green said he feels a reunion at the Bay could still be possible for the former Finals MVP.

"I saw him talk, I think on Draymond's [Green] show where obviously he didn't want to move things during that time but he kindof, to me, left it open to like 'okay, this offseason I could be added there,'" Barnes said (Timestamp: 0:29).

While Durant didn't make any implicit statements relating to the same, he did not rule out a move while conversing with Green on his podcast. The former MVP said that he vetoed a move as he didn't want to move during the season and added:

"We can play the season out and if that's the decision you want to make in the offseason then we figure it out."

Are Stephen Curry, Durant and Jimmy Butler the next big three that KD will be part of?

