×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2019: Australia wins Gold in both men's and women's categories as Philippines Women crash out in quarterfinals

Dinesh Thapa
ANALYST
News
7   //    26 May 2019, 23:49 IST

Australia won gold in both men's and women's category of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2019
Australia won gold in both men's and women's category of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2019

Australia won gold in both men's and women's category of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2019 which concluded at Changsha, China.

Australia men’s team defeated Mongolia (21-9) to claim gold while hosts China defeated Kazakhstan (14-11) to win bronze. Australia defeated Japan (21-14) in the quarterfinals and China (21-15) in the semifinals while Mongolia defeated Jordan (21-15) in the quarterfinals and Kazakhstan (21-13) in the semifinals.

Tom Wright (Australia) was declared MVP (men) of the tournament. He along with Delgernyam Davaasambuu (Mongolia) and Yi Zheng (China) were in Men's Team of the Tournament.

In the women’s category, Australia defeated Kazakhstan (20-9) to win gold while Japan defeated Mongolia (21-14) in the bronze medal match. Australia defeated Philippines (21-16) in the quarterfinal and Mongolia (21-15) in the semifinal as Kazakhstan defeated Thailand (21-19) in the quarterfinal and Japan (17-14) in the semifinal.

Rebecca Cole (Australia) was adjudged MVP (women) of the tournament. She along with Nadezhda Kondrakova (Kazakhstan) and Minami Iju (Japan) were in the Women's Team of the Tournament.

Total of 40 teams (18 in women’s category and 22 in men’s category) participated in the 4th edition of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup.

Only South Asian team in the main draw of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2019, Sri Lanka Women, crashed out of the tournament after they lost both of their matches in the group stage. They lost to Philippines (6-21) and Japan (11-22) in the pool C encounter.

Indian Men’s and Women’s team along with Sri Lankan Men’s team failed to qualify for the main draw of the competition. Indian Men's team defeated Malaysia (21-13) and Vanuatu (21-10) but lost to South Korea (19-20) and failed to qualify for the main draw of the competition.

Indian Women's team defeated Malaysia (16-15) and Maldives (18-12) but lost to Thailand (15-21) and failed to qualify for the main draw of the competition. Sri Lanka Men's team lost all matches, against Chinese Taipei (10-19), Kyrgyzstan (10-21) and Vietnam (17-21) and also failed to qualify for the main draw.

Changsha City, China was the host city of the fourth edition of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup. It is the most important 3x3 competition for national teams in Asia and Oceania. 

Tags:
FIBA Asian 3x3 Basketball Championship Indian National Basketball Team Philippines National Basketball Team
Advertisement
Ludhiana Steelers and Ludhiana Sparx are Champions at the FIBA-Asia Quest India Qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Basketball Draws announced for Indian Women; Men's Team to not Feature
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018, Preview: Indian Women's Basketball Team
RELATED STORY
2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: India Crash Out with a Loss in Do-or-Die Game Against Syria
RELATED STORY
FIBA Press Release - Draw Results in for FIBA U18 Asian Championship 2018
RELATED STORY
FIBA 3BL: Delhi Hoopsters emerge as Round 3 Champions
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Round-Up of Day 13 Basketball Results
RELATED STORY
2019 FIBA World Cup: Indian Men's Basketball Team Announced For Third Window Fixtures 
RELATED STORY
FIBA U-18 Asian Championship: India Basketball Roster announced
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Round-Up of Day 5 Basketball Results 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us