FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2019: Australia wins Gold in both men's and women's categories as Philippines Women crash out in quarterfinals

26 May 2019

Australia won gold in both men's and women's category of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2019 which concluded at Changsha, China.

Australia men’s team defeated Mongolia (21-9) to claim gold while hosts China defeated Kazakhstan (14-11) to win bronze. Australia defeated Japan (21-14) in the quarterfinals and China (21-15) in the semifinals while Mongolia defeated Jordan (21-15) in the quarterfinals and Kazakhstan (21-13) in the semifinals.

Tom Wright (Australia) was declared MVP (men) of the tournament. He along with Delgernyam Davaasambuu (Mongolia) and Yi Zheng (China) were in Men's Team of the Tournament.

In the women’s category, Australia defeated Kazakhstan (20-9) to win gold while Japan defeated Mongolia (21-14) in the bronze medal match. Australia defeated Philippines (21-16) in the quarterfinal and Mongolia (21-15) in the semifinal as Kazakhstan defeated Thailand (21-19) in the quarterfinal and Japan (17-14) in the semifinal.

Rebecca Cole (Australia) was adjudged MVP (women) of the tournament. She along with Nadezhda Kondrakova (Kazakhstan) and Minami Iju (Japan) were in the Women's Team of the Tournament.

Total of 40 teams (18 in women’s category and 22 in men’s category) participated in the 4th edition of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup.

Only South Asian team in the main draw of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2019, Sri Lanka Women, crashed out of the tournament after they lost both of their matches in the group stage. They lost to Philippines (6-21) and Japan (11-22) in the pool C encounter.

Indian Men’s and Women’s team along with Sri Lankan Men’s team failed to qualify for the main draw of the competition. Indian Men's team defeated Malaysia (21-13) and Vanuatu (21-10) but lost to South Korea (19-20) and failed to qualify for the main draw of the competition.

Indian Women's team defeated Malaysia (16-15) and Maldives (18-12) but lost to Thailand (15-21) and failed to qualify for the main draw of the competition. Sri Lanka Men's team lost all matches, against Chinese Taipei (10-19), Kyrgyzstan (10-21) and Vietnam (17-21) and also failed to qualify for the main draw.

Changsha City, China was the host city of the fourth edition of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup. It is the most important 3x3 competition for national teams in Asia and Oceania.