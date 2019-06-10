×
FIBA 3x3 U-18 World Cup 2019: USA win gold in both categories

Dinesh Thapa
ANALYST
News
8   //    10 Jun 2019, 09:05 IST

USA won the gold on both men’s and women’s category of the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup
USA won the gold on both men's and women's category of the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup

USA won the Gold Medal in both the Men’s and Women’s category of the FIBA 3x3 U-18 World Cup 2019 held at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on from June 3 to 7, 2019. This is the first time that a country has won gold on both categories in the same edition of the FIBA 3x3 U-18 World Cup.

USA Men’s team won the gold by defeating Turkey 16-12 in the final. They defeated Italy 19-12 (quarterfinal) and Russia 18-17 (semifinal) en route to the final. Argentina defeated Russia, 21-18, to take home the bronze medal.

Dawson Garcia of USA was named MVP (Men’s) of the tournament. He along with Argentina’s Mateo Diaz and Turkey's Cagatay Özkan was named in the Men’s team of the tournament.

Meanwhile, USA women’s team won gold by defeating New Zealand 19-13 in the final. They defeated Indonesia 16-10 in the quarterfinal and France 21-11 in the semifinal. France took the bronze medal with a 15-13 win over China.

Hailey Van Lith of USA was named MVP (Women’s) of the tournament. Rickea Jackson (USA), Charlisse Leger-Walker (New Zealand) and Hailey Van Lith (USA) were named in the women’s team of the tournament.

Dunk contest

Gold: Fuhit Edouard (Dominican Republic)

Silver: Nimari Burnett (USA)

Bronze: Aliaksei Navoichyk (Belarus)

Shoot-Out Contest

Gold: Everts Ramza (Latvia)

Silver: Karina Esquer (Mexico)

Bronze: Shimizu Sakura (Japan)

Skills Contest

Gold: Veronika Kosmasch (Ukraine)

Silver: Yana Velikanova (Russia)

Bronze: Tayla Dalton (New Zealand)

Final standings

Men

1. USA

2. Turkey

3. Argentina

4. Russia

5. Ukraine

6. Mongolia

7. Romania

8. Italy

9. Latvia

10. Slovenia

11. Brazil

12. Estonia

13. Georgia

14. China

15. Dominican Republic

16. Turkmenistan

17. Kazakhstan

18. Belarus

19. Kyrgyzstan

20. Jordan

Women

1. USA

2. New Zealand

3. France

4. China

5. Japan

6. Indonesia

7. Mexico

8. Philippines

9. Ukraine

10. Switzerland

11. Hungary

12. Belgium

13. Czech Republic

14. Egypt

15. Russia

16. Mongolia

17. Netherlands

18. Romania

19. Poland

20. Sri Lanka

3x3 U18 World Cup, an annual flagship event of FIBA was held for the first time in Rimini, Italy, in September 2011.

FIBA U-18 3x3 World Championship
