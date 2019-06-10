FIBA 3x3 U-18 World Cup 2019: USA win gold in both categories
USA won the Gold Medal in both the Men’s and Women’s category of the FIBA 3x3 U-18 World Cup 2019 held at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on from June 3 to 7, 2019. This is the first time that a country has won gold on both categories in the same edition of the FIBA 3x3 U-18 World Cup.
USA Men’s team won the gold by defeating Turkey 16-12 in the final. They defeated Italy 19-12 (quarterfinal) and Russia 18-17 (semifinal) en route to the final. Argentina defeated Russia, 21-18, to take home the bronze medal.
Dawson Garcia of USA was named MVP (Men’s) of the tournament. He along with Argentina’s Mateo Diaz and Turkey's Cagatay Özkan was named in the Men’s team of the tournament.
Meanwhile, USA women’s team won gold by defeating New Zealand 19-13 in the final. They defeated Indonesia 16-10 in the quarterfinal and France 21-11 in the semifinal. France took the bronze medal with a 15-13 win over China.
Hailey Van Lith of USA was named MVP (Women’s) of the tournament. Rickea Jackson (USA), Charlisse Leger-Walker (New Zealand) and Hailey Van Lith (USA) were named in the women’s team of the tournament.
Dunk contest
Gold: Fuhit Edouard (Dominican Republic)
Silver: Nimari Burnett (USA)
Bronze: Aliaksei Navoichyk (Belarus)
Shoot-Out Contest
Gold: Everts Ramza (Latvia)
Silver: Karina Esquer (Mexico)
Bronze: Shimizu Sakura (Japan)
Skills Contest
Gold: Veronika Kosmasch (Ukraine)
Silver: Yana Velikanova (Russia)
Bronze: Tayla Dalton (New Zealand)
Final standings
Men
1. USA
2. Turkey
3. Argentina
4. Russia
5. Ukraine
6. Mongolia
7. Romania
8. Italy
9. Latvia
10. Slovenia
11. Brazil
12. Estonia
13. Georgia
14. China
15. Dominican Republic
16. Turkmenistan
17. Kazakhstan
18. Belarus
19. Kyrgyzstan
20. Jordan
Women
1. USA
2. New Zealand
3. France
4. China
5. Japan
6. Indonesia
7. Mexico
8. Philippines
9. Ukraine
10. Switzerland
11. Hungary
12. Belgium
13. Czech Republic
14. Egypt
15. Russia
16. Mongolia
17. Netherlands
18. Romania
19. Poland
20. Sri Lanka
3x3 U18 World Cup, an annual flagship event of FIBA was held for the first time in Rimini, Italy, in September 2011.