FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup: 7th edition all set to tip off in Mongolia on June 3

FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup is all set to tip off at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from June 3, 2019. 20 men's and 20 women's teams will compete in the seventh edition of the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup.

Sri Lanka women are the only South Asian team in the competition and are in Group A along with China, Ukraine, Mexico, and Egypt.

Below are the pools:

Men's

Pool A: China, Slovenia, Italy, Jordan, Turkey

Pool B: Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Dominican Republic

Pool C: Latvia, USA, Belarus, Mongolia, Georgia

Pool D: Romania, Estonia, Brazil, Kyrgyzstan, Argentina

Women's

Pool A: China, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Mexico, Egypt

Pool B: Russia, Hungary, New Zealand, USA, Poland

Pool C: France, Netherlands, Mongolia, Philippines, Czech Republic

Pool D: Indonesia, Romania, Switzerland, Japan, Belgium

Each team plays every other team in the same pool and the top two teams from each pool enter the quarterfinals of the competition. Argentina (Men’s) and USA (women’s) are the defending champions having won the gold in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Apart from the men's and women's 3x3 events, there will be a few other interesting competitions including Shoot-Out Contest (mixed), Skills Contest for women and Dunk Contest for men.

History of the competition

Men’s

2011 (Hosts: Rimini, Italy): NEW ZEALAND (Gold), BULGARIA (Silver), and ITALY (Bronze)

2012 (Hosts: Alcobendas, Spain): SERBIA (Gold), USA (Silver), and FRANCE (Bronze)

2013 (Hosts: Jakarta, Indonesia): ARGENTINA (Gold), FRANCE (Silver), and RUSSIA (Bronze)

2015 (Hosts: Debrecen, Hungary): NEW ZEALAND (Gold), ARGENTINA (Silver), and FRANCE (Bronze)

2016 (Hosts: Astana, Kazakhstan): QATAR (Gold), BRAZIL (Silver), and ITALY (Bronze)

2017 (Hosts: Chengdu, China): BELGIUM (Gold), NETHERLANDS (Silver), and SLOVENIA (Bronze)

Women’s

2011 (Hosts: Rimini, Italy): SPAIN (Gold), ITALY (Silver), and JAPAN (Bronze)

2012 (Hosts: Alcobendas, Spain): USA (Gold), SPAIN (Silver), and AUSTRALIA (Bronze)

2013 (Hosts: Jakarta, Indonesia): USA (Gold), ESTONIA (Silver), and SPAIN (Bronze)

2015 (Hosts: Debrecen, Hungary): FRANCE (Gold), USA (Silver), and HUNGARY (Bronze)

2016 (Hosts: Astana, Kazakhstan): FRANCE (Gold), USA (Silver), and SPAIN (Bronze)

2017 (Hosts: Chengdu, China): USA (Gold), CZECH REPUBLIC (Silver), and RUSSIA (Bronze)

The competition was not held in 2014 and 2018 due to the 3x3 basketball event being included in the Youth Olympic Games.

The 2019 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup will conclude on June 7, 2019.