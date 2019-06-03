×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup: 7th edition all set to tip off in Mongolia on June 3

Dinesh Thapa
ANALYST
News
6   //    03 Jun 2019, 12:54 IST

FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup is all set to tip off at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from June 3, 2019
FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup is all set to tip off at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from June 3, 2019

FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup is all set to tip off at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from June 3, 2019. 20 men's and 20 women's teams will compete in the seventh edition of the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup.

Sri Lanka women are the only South Asian team in the competition and are in Group A along with China, Ukraine, Mexico, and Egypt.

Below are the pools:

Men's

Pool A: China, Slovenia, Italy, Jordan, Turkey

Pool B: Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Dominican Republic

Pool C: Latvia, USA, Belarus, Mongolia, Georgia

Pool D: Romania, Estonia, Brazil, Kyrgyzstan, Argentina

Women's

Pool A: China, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Mexico, Egypt

Advertisement

Pool B: Russia, Hungary, New Zealand, USA, Poland

Pool C: France, Netherlands, Mongolia, Philippines, Czech Republic

Pool D: Indonesia, Romania, Switzerland, Japan, Belgium

Each team plays every other team in the same pool and the top two teams from each pool enter the quarterfinals of the competition. Argentina (Men’s) and USA (women’s) are the defending champions having won the gold in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Apart from the men's and women's 3x3 events, there will be a few other interesting competitions including Shoot-Out Contest (mixed), Skills Contest for women and Dunk Contest for men.

History of the competition

Men’s

2011 (Hosts: Rimini, Italy): NEW ZEALAND (Gold), BULGARIA (Silver), and ITALY (Bronze)

2012 (Hosts: Alcobendas, Spain): SERBIA (Gold), USA (Silver), and FRANCE (Bronze)

2013 (Hosts: Jakarta, Indonesia): ARGENTINA (Gold), FRANCE (Silver), and RUSSIA (Bronze)

2015 (Hosts: Debrecen, Hungary): NEW ZEALAND (Gold), ARGENTINA (Silver), and FRANCE (Bronze)

2016 (Hosts: Astana, Kazakhstan): QATAR (Gold), BRAZIL (Silver), and ITALY (Bronze)

2017 (Hosts: Chengdu, China): BELGIUM (Gold), NETHERLANDS (Silver), and SLOVENIA (Bronze)

Women’s

2011 (Hosts: Rimini, Italy): SPAIN (Gold), ITALY (Silver), and JAPAN (Bronze)

2012 (Hosts: Alcobendas, Spain): USA (Gold), SPAIN (Silver), and AUSTRALIA (Bronze)

2013 (Hosts: Jakarta, Indonesia): USA (Gold), ESTONIA (Silver), and SPAIN (Bronze)

2015 (Hosts: Debrecen, Hungary): FRANCE (Gold), USA (Silver), and HUNGARY (Bronze)

2016 (Hosts: Astana, Kazakhstan): FRANCE (Gold), USA (Silver), and SPAIN (Bronze)

2017 (Hosts: Chengdu, China): USA (Gold), CZECH REPUBLIC (Silver), and RUSSIA (Bronze)

The competition was not held in 2014 and 2018 due to the 3x3 basketball event being included in the Youth Olympic Games.

The 2019 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup will conclude on June 7, 2019.

Advertisement
FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2019: Australia wins Gold in both men's and women's categories as Philippines Women crash out in quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Dates announced for FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2019
RELATED STORY
Nepal Women’s Basketball League 2019 all set to tip off
RELATED STORY
Nepal Basketball League all set to tip off
RELATED STORY
FIBA Press Release - Draw Results in for FIBA U18 Asian Championship 2018
RELATED STORY
FIBA 3BL: Delhi Hoopsters emerge as Round 3 Champions
RELATED STORY
Final round of 3x3 Pro Basketball League in Mumbai on August 25 and 26
RELATED STORY
3BL Commissioner Rohit Bakshi: "The Ultimate Goal is for India to bring back a [3x3] medal in the Olympics"
RELATED STORY
Pensacola State Women’s Basketball Team signs Indian National Team player Vaishnavi Yadav
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Basketball Draws announced for Indian Women; Men's Team to not Feature
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us