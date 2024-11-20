FIBA Asia Cup Qualification 2025 Group E: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The second phase of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualification 2025 will kick-start on Thursday, November 21, and will take place over four days, ending on Monday, November 25.
Twenty-four nations have been divided into six groups, with four nations in each group. Each team will play two matches apiece in the second phase of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualification 2025.
India is placed in Group E, which also includes Qatar, Kazakhstan, and Iran. The Indian team will play both its matches in Chennai. So far, they lost both their games in the first round and are yet to secure a win in the ongoing tournament.
Four matches will be played in Group E, with India and Qatar playing the first game on Friday, November 22. The last game in Group E for the second phase of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualification 2025 will see India take on Kazakhstan on Monday, November 25.
Here is the schedule for the second phase of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualification 2025 second phase, match timings, squads, and live streaming details.
FIBA Asia Cup Qualification 2025: India Group Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Friday, November 22
India vs Qatar - 6:00 PM - Chennai, India
Iran vs Kazakhstan - 7:00 PM - Tehran, Iran
Monday, November 25
India vs Kazakhstan - 6:00 PM - Chennai, India
Qatar vs Iran - 10:30 PM - Doha, Qatar
FIBA Asia Cup Qualification 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
The second phase of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualification 2025 will be available for live-streaming on the FIBA YouTube channel.
FIBA Asia Cup Qualification 2025: Group E Squads
India
Amjyot Singh, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, Harsh Dagar, Kushal Singh, Muin Bek Hafeez, Baladhaneshwar Poiyamozhi, Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan, Prashant Singh Rawat, Pranav Prince, Palpreet Singh Brar, Princepal Singh.
Qatar
Omar Mohamed Saad, Mustafa Fouda, Mahmoud Darwish, Khaled Rushdi, Babacar Dieng, Nadim Muslik, Mohamed Bashir, Tyler James Lee Harris, Aladji Boubou Magassa, Ndaye Elhaj Sidou, Abdullah Yassin, Mustafa Ndaw, Mike Lewis, Alen Hadzibegovic, Donte Grantham.
Kazakhstan
Oleg Balashov, Shaim Kuanov, Vladimir Ivanov, Vadim Chsherbak, Rustam Murzagaliyev, Anton Bykov, Roman Marchuk, Robert Pan, Dmitriy Gavrilov, Maxim Marchuk, Ruslan Aitkali, Askar Maydekin.
Iran
Rasoul Mozafari, Sina Vahedi, Meisam Mirzaei, Sajjad Mashayekhi, Mohammad Amini, Navid Rezaeifar, Behnam Yakhchali, Arsalan Kazemi, Matin Aghajanpour, Sajjad Pazrofteh, Mohammadmehdi Rahimi, Salar Monji.