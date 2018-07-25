FIBA U-18 Asian Championship: India Basketball Roster announced

The Indian U-18 Basketball team during SABA Qualifiers of Asian Championship 2018

Bengaluru: Less than two weeks are left until the FIBA U18 Asian Championship tips off in Thailand. And now, the final 12-men roster has been announced by Basketball Federation of India (BFI) for the event which is going to take place from August 5-11.

India is not too far behind in producing star players in basketball. Earlier this year in April Princepal Singh, Rajveer Singh Bhati and Harshawardhan Tomar showed impressive performances during the FIBA U-16 Asian Championship. Seijin Mathew and Rajveer Singh also shone during the SABA Qualifiers 2018 and got selected for the upcoming U-18 Asian Championship.

Recently, India's U-18 basketball players won the gold medal at the South Asian Basketball Championship (SABA), thus ensuring their qualification to the Asian Championship.

Roster for the Asian Championship

Players:

Tushal Singh, Prashant Tomar, Abhishek Sharma, Seijin Mathew, Harshawardhan Tomar, Jagshaanbir Singh Jhawar, Princepal Singh, Pratyanshu Tomar, Prashant Singh Rawat, Arvind Kumar Muthu Krishnan, Rajveer Singh Bhati.

Coach: Laldinsanga Hangsing

The Indian U18 basketball team showed an impressive performance during the FIBA U-18 Asian Championship 2018 - SABA qualifiers where they emerged as champions by defeating Nepal, Maldives, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka under coach Laldinsanga Hangsing.

In the last edition of the FIBA U-18 Asia Championship 2016, the Indian men's basketball team finished in the 8th spot by defeating Iraq and Thailand in the group stages of the Championship.

The team now has the advantage of experience, with players like Princepal Singh and Sejin Mathew who have been selected for the NBA India Academy and have also participated in the Basketball Without Border Camp in United States in February. Princepal Singh also participated in Basketball Without Borders Asian Camp in New Delhi.

India (world rank 48) face tough competition in the tournament as they are placed in Group D along with Chinese Taipei (world rank 31), Korea (world rank 16) and Syria (world rank 62).