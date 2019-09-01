FIBA World Cup 2019: 3 Talking Points from Philippines vs Italy

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 8 // 01 Sep 2019, 03:21 IST

Italy managed to overcome the Philippines in Group D's opening game

The FIBA 2019 World Cup is finally here and the first day of action provided plenty of intriguing matchups. Among them was the Group D clash between the Philippines and Italy. The Philippines entered the tournament with the belief that they could spring a surprise or two, while the Italians came into the game having lost six of their last seven fixtures.

However, Italy managed to hit form at the right moment and came away with an easy 108-62 over the Philippines. While the Italians were expected to win the game, the margin of victory came as somewhat of a surprise, and the win puts the nation in a strong position moving forward. The Group D clash also provided plenty of insight into both teams, and here we will look at 3 Talking Points from Philippines vs Italy.

#3 Reality Check for the Philippines

The Philippines were outclassed by a superior Italian team

The Philippines entered the tournament hoping that they could pull off a huge shock and advance to the second round. However, after being drawn in the same group as the Serbians, it was apparent that a win over the Italians was vital.

Nevertheless, Gilas Pilipinas were handed a reality check that demonstrated just how far they remain behind Europe's elite teams. The Italians' dominance was so significant that the Philippines trailed by 29 points after just one quarter. By halftime, the gap had swelled to 38 as Gilas Pilipinas struggled to compete with Italy's superior fitness levels and ability to guard multiple positions.

Gilas Pilipinas performed better after the halftime break, although the Italians had long taken their foot off the pedal. Ultimately, this defeat was probably enough to eliminate the Philippines and the team could be set for another mauling against Serbia.

