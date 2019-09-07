FIBA World Cup 2019: 3 Talking Points from USA vs Greece

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 // 07 Sep 2019, 23:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gregg Popovich led his USA team to a comfortable win over Giannis and Greece

After the first-week that lacked notable matchups, Team USA's game versus Greece was widely dubbed the game of the tournament so far. The Game 4 matchup pitted the NBA's reigning MVP against a widely criticized United States team - and many experts backed Giannis Antetokounmpo to come out on top.

However, after a well-contested first-quarter, Greece were outplayed by the United States and eventually fell to a 69-53 defeat. The Greek Freak led the game in points and rebounds, however, his team shot just 36% from the field and finished with one of its lowest World Cup point totals in history.

The result sees Gregg Popovich and his USA team remain undefeated, while Greece will need at least a 13-point win over the Czech Republic to move on to the quarterfinals. So, with the game now behind us, here are 3 Talking Points from USA vs Greece.

#3 Kemba Walker remains vital to the USA's hopes

Kemba Walker put in another excellent performance for the USA as they beat Greece

Kemba Walker is the biggest name on the USA roster, and the point guard has managed to make a tremendous impact during the first week of the tournament. Walker has spoken about his responsibilities as the senior figure in the locker room, and he has also led the USA on the court.

Walker managed 15 points and 6 assists against Greece and also knocked down three of his six three-point attempts. His ball movement and willingness to get his younger teammates involved was excellent, and the Boston Celtics man has stepped up as the leader that this much-criticized young roster needed. Bigger tests will come for the USA next week, although it appears that Walker is up to the task.

1 / 3 NEXT