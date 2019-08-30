FIBA World Cup 2019: Czech Republic vs Team USA - Match Preview & Predictions

Kemba Walker and Team USA will take on the Czech Republic

Match details

Teams: Czech Republic vs Team USA

Date & Time: Sunday 1st September - 08.30 AM (ET)/6:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai

Last game result

Czech Republic: 79-82 defeat to Lithuania (August 27th)

Team USA: 84-68 victory over Canada (August 26th)

Match overview

The Czech Republic enter the World Cup with a FIBA ranking of 24 and a roster that places them in the middle of the pack in terms of talent. However, the team plays an exciting brand of basketball and has only been held to less than 80 points in two of its past eight contests. Much of the roster plays in their native country, although the Czech are well-drilled as a unit and will be one of the most exciting teams to watch.

Meanwhile, Team USA enters the tournament missing a host of names including James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Anthony Davis. Thanks to the withdrawals, the current 12-man roster has been defined by many as the worst in history, although four members of the roster have been named to at least one All-Star team. Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell are also two of the most exciting players in the NBA, and the team should have no problem putting up huge scoring numbers.

Key players

Czech Republic - Tomáš Satoranský

Tomas Satoransky is the only player on the Czech Republic roster that plays in the NBA, and the 27-year-old enters the tournament following a career-year with the Washington Wizards. While not the most natural scorer, his leadership and ability to play multiple positions will be crucial to his nation's hopes.

Team USA - Kemba Walker

While perhaps the worst Team USA star player in history, Kemba Walker is still among the NBA's best point guards. Walker will lead from the backcourt, and the All-Star could lead in both points and assists.

Predicted starting lineups

Czech Republic: Tomáš Satoranský, Jiří Welsch, Vojtěch Hruban, Patrik Auda, Kamil Švrdlík

Team USA: Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Khris Middleton, Harrison Barnes, Myles Turner

Match prediction

The Czech Republic will come out and attack, although an open game will play into Team USA's hands. Gregg Popovich's team possesses too much quality on the offensive end, and while the Czech's won't be humiliated, the Americans will come away with a straight forward win.