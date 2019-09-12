FIBA World Cup 2019: Spain vs Australia - Match Preview & Predictions

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 33 // 12 Sep 2019, 18:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Australians have always looked strong enough to go all the way

Match details

Fixture: Spain vs Australia

Date & Time: Monday 13th September - 4:00 AM (ET)/1:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Wukesong Sports Arena, Beijing

Last game result

Spain: 90-78 victory over Poland (September 10th)

Australia: 82-70 victory over Czech Republic (September 11th)

Match overview

While Australia finished on top of Group H, Ricky Rubio and Spain made sure they were not outdone, managing to top Group E. Heading into the semifinals, both Australia and Spain are undefeated so far. However, only one team will be able to retain that streak and advance to the finals.

The last time these two teams met in the World Championships was back in 1998 when Spain registered a thrilling 77-76 win over the Australians.

As far as the numbers go, Patty Mills and co. are shooting an efficient 51% from the floor in the FIBA World Cup thus far. However, Spain possess the edge in almost all aspects of the game except when it comes to points in the paint.

Advertisement

Key players

Spain - Ricky Rubio

The Phoenix Suns' latest addition to the point guard position, 28-year-old Rubio is showing why he is regarded as one of the better floor generals across the NBA.

In the six games he's played so far, Rubio is averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 boards and 5.5 dimes per contest and is shooting a lights-out 47% from deep. Along with averaging over 1.3 steals per game on the defensive end, Rubio has dropped personal bests of 19 points in each of his last two games.

Australia - Patty Mills

Mills has looked sharp ever since the exhibition showdowns against the United States, but his crucial 30-point performance in a stimulating win against France has propelled him to new heights.

One of the contenders for player of the tournament, Mills' blistering average of 22.2 points per game on 51.2% shooting from the field is truly remarkable. Averaging over 32 minutes per match, the 31-year-old has proven to be an integral part of this Aussie set-up in this World Cup.

Predicted starting lineups

Spain: Rudy Fernandez, Ricky Rubio, Victor Claver, Marc Gasol, Juancho Hernangomez

Australia: Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Matthew Dellavedova, Aron Baynes, Jock Landale

Match prediction

The Spanish pair of Ricky Rubio and Marc Gasol pose a problem to any opposition, but the Aussies have too much firepower to falter at such a stage. With USA out of contention, the Australian camp knows this could be their golden year.