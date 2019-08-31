FIBA World Cup 2019: Top 5 individual performances from Day 1

David Huertas was among the most impressive performers during Day 1 of the World Cup

The 2019 FIBA World Cup got underway earlier today, and the first day of action provided no shortage of highlights. Big names such as Serbia and Spain were involved, while the likes of Angola and the Philippines were also offered the chance to perform on the international stage.

The Chinese were also in action as they looked to impress on home soil, and the team showed plenty of promise during their opening win over the Ivory Coast. Additionally, after a mixed build-up to the tournament, the opening 24 hours demonstrated why basketball fans have an exciting two weeks to look forward to.

Without Team USA in action, the first day of the World Cup allowed lesser names to stand up and emerge from a crowded field. Meanwhile, several overseas NBA stars also enjoyed fine starts to the competition, and here we will look at the top 5 individual performances from Day 1 of the 2019 World Cup.

#5 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic impressed during Serbia's Group D win over Angola

Nikola Jokic is one of the biggest names taking part in China, and his performance on Day 1 demonstrated why many believe he is a future MVP. During Serbia's huge win over Angola, Jokic was at his dominant best, recording 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. The 25-year-old also connected with all three of his attempts from beyond the arc and shot 80% from the field during a masterful offensive performance.

During Jokic's 22 minutes on the court, the Serbians put up 32 more points than their opponents, and the All-Star's ability to get his teammates involved will be significant as the tournament progresses. Ultimately, Jokic lived up to the hype on Day 1, although tougher games lie ahead.

