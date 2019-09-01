FIBA World Cup 2019: Top 5 individual performances from Day 2

Evan Fournier and Dennis Schroder both impressed as France took on Germany

Following a thrilling opening day of action, a number of the big hitters began their World Cup campaigns earlier today. All eyes were on Team USA following their much-criticized build-up to the tournament, while European powerhouses such as France and Greece were also in action.

Despite traveling to China with an underwhelming roster, the likes of Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, and Marcus Smart were all on show for the USA, while fans also got their first glimpse of the reigning Most Valuable Player as Giannis Antetokounmpo faced off against Montenegro.

Ricky Rubio and Nikola Jokic were among the standout players on Day 1, and plenty of individuals made an impression today. So, here we will take a look at the top 5 individual performances from Day 2 of the 2019 World Cup.

