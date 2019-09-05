FIBA World Cup 2019: Top 5 individual performances from Day 6

Giannis Antetokounmpo was among the impressive performers on Day 6 of the 2019 FIBA World Cup

Today's round of matches concluded the First Round of the 2019 World Cup, and there is plenty to look forward to as the tournament moves on to the next stage. A Serbia team led by Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Jokic have more than matched their lofty expectations through three games, and look set to pose a huge threat to the normally dominant Team USA.

Meanwhile, Poland has excelled following a lengthy absence away from the World Cup, and Venezuela has reached the second round for the first time in the nation's history. Nevertheless, before we turn our attention towards the Second Round of the tournament, here we will take a look at the top 5 individual performances from Day 6 of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

#5 Cory Joseph - Canada

Cory Joseph impressed once again as the Canadians ended their World Cup campaign with a win

Entering Game 3, the Canadians had endured a miserable tournament, although Nick Nurse’s team managed to regroup to record a first World Cup win in 17 years. During the win over Senegal, a number of the Canadian roster delivered their best individual performances of the tournament but Cory Joseph was the driving force as he poured in 11 third-quarter points.

In total, Joseph managed 24 points in 29 minutes and connected with more than 50% of his efforts from the field. The Sacramento Kings star also connected with three of his five efforts from downtown and came away with three assists and two rebounds.

After securing a first win since beating Venezuela back at the 2002 World Cup, Nurse has stated his intent to recruit Canada’s biggest NBA talents to his roster, although there is no doubting that Joseph still has a key role to play after an impressive showing in China.

