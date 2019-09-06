FIBA World Cup 2019: Top 5 individual performances from Day 7

Nikola Jokic was among the most impressive performers on Day 7 of the 2019 FIBA World Cup

The first round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup was completed yesterday, as 16 teams advanced to the next stage of the competition while the eliminated teams will continue in the Classification Round. Nevertheless, the relentless pace of the tournament continued on Day 7 as teams immediately resumed their campaigns in China.

The second-round kicked off with Poland's clash against Russia, and the Polish wasted no time in producing a shock result to continue its unbeaten start to the competition. After a 50-year absence from the World Cup, Poland is now on the verge of the quarter-finals and will advance by beating Argentina later this week.

Meanwhile, Serbia kept up their incredible form from the first round as they destroyed a lackluster Puerto Rico team, while Spain also recorded a tense win over European rivals Italy. So, with another day of action behind us, here we will look at the top 5 individual performances from Day 7 of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

#5 Mikhail Kulagin - Russia

Mikhail Kulagin performed well for Russia despite their defeat to Poland on Day 7

Russia eventually fell to Poland after a poor offensive fourth-quarter performance, although Mikhail Kulagin enjoyed his finest individual performance of the competition as he managed 21 points while shooting just under 45% from the field.

The CSKA Moscow star launched twelve three-pointers and connected with five, while also knocking down both his efforts from the free-throw line.

It was an excellent bounce-back performance by Kulagin following his underwhelming showing in Game 3 against Argentina, and the 25-year-old will have a key role to play in his country's future.

Nevertheless, Kulagin's performance was not enough to save his Russian team from elimination this time around, and they will close out their tournament against Venezuela on Sunday.

