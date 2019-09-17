FIBA World Cup 2019: Top 5 players from the tournament

Ricky Rubio was among the best performers at the 2019 FIBA World Cup

The 2019 FIBA World Cup was the biggest in the tournament's history, and the expanded format delivered arguably the best edition of the competition to date. Poland impressed on the international stage after more than half a century away, while hosts China were given a reality check in their quest to become a basketball superpower.

The expanded format also presented the likes of the Philippines and Angola the chance to compete, while Team USA and Serbia were handed humbling defeats during an unpredictable two weeks.

After seven rounds of action, Spain and Argentina faced off in the final, and the Europeans managed to overcome their South American rivals thanks to a 95-75 victory. In an exciting third-place game, France bounced back from their disappointing semi-final loss to Argentina to defeat a brave Australian team.

With the 2019 FIBA World Cup now in the books, here we will take a look at the Top 5 players from the tournament.

#5 Evan Fournier - France

Evan Fournier was among the top scorers in China

Ahead of the tournament, few believed that the French would be among the contenders although the Europeans managed to defeat the United States on their way to a third-place finish.

While Frank Ntilikina and Rudy Gobert enjoyed standout games, Evan Fournier stepped up as France's driving force during his first World Cup appearance as he finished the tournament averaging 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

The Orlando Magic star recorded 31 points against Australia, and most notably made some huge baskets as his team produced a fourth-quarter comeback to eliminate the Americans. At 26, Fournier will continue to play a vital role for a young French team that will continue to grow together.

