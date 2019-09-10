FIBA World Cup 2019: USA vs France - Match Preview & Predictions

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 49 // 10 Sep 2019, 17:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This might be the true test of Team USA's not so star-studded roster

Match details

Fixture: USA vs France

Date & Time: Monday 11th September - 7:00 AM (ET)/4:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Dongguan Basketball Center, Dongguan

Last game result

USA: 89-73 victory over Brazil (September 9th)

France: 98-100 defeat to Australia (September 9th)

Match overview

Jayson Tatum missed three straight games after suffering an ankle injury late against Turkey. According to Shams Charania, he has a "strong chance" of suiting up for Team USA when they take on a talented and headstrong French side in the quarterfinals. Despite his absence, the Americans are on a roll with five consecutive wins, as they remain undefeated.

On the other hand, France topped Group G and look solid as well. In their most recent tussles with Lithuania and Australia, the pairing of Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert has displayed immaculate coordination on the court. France's first loss of the tournament was handed to them by the Aussies in what was a thrilling contest to witness.

Key players

USA - Kemba Walker

The 29-year-old came up with a personal best score of 16 points while leading USA to a win over Brazil in their latest bout. After five games in the FIBA World Cup 2019, Kemba is averaging a team-high 14.6 points and 6 assists, on 50% shooting from the field. His player efficiency of 17.4 is the best amongst his fellow Americans.

Advertisement

France - Evan Fournier

The Orlando Magic star has shifted into a whole new gear for his country. He has dropped a combined total of 55 points in just his last two games and is averaging 20.8 points per game on a blistering 43% conversion rate from the deep. His best score of 31 came recently during a heartbreaking loss to the Australians.

Predicted starting lineups

USA: Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Harrison Barnes, Myles Turner, Jayson Tatum

France: Frank Ntilikina, Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert, Amath B'aye, Nicolas Batum

Match prediction

The French are a far better shooting unit than the Americans. But Team USA's small ball roster and lockdown defense will chase them off the perimeter. USA possess a slight edge over France, but this could go either way depending on who builds momentum early on.