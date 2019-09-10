FIBA World Cup 2019: USA vs France - Match Preview & Predictions
Match details
Fixture: USA vs France
Date & Time: Monday 11th September - 7:00 AM (ET)/4:30 PM (IST)
Venue: Dongguan Basketball Center, Dongguan
Last game result
USA: 89-73 victory over Brazil (September 9th)
France: 98-100 defeat to Australia (September 9th)
Match overview
Jayson Tatum missed three straight games after suffering an ankle injury late against Turkey. According to Shams Charania, he has a "strong chance" of suiting up for Team USA when they take on a talented and headstrong French side in the quarterfinals. Despite his absence, the Americans are on a roll with five consecutive wins, as they remain undefeated.
On the other hand, France topped Group G and look solid as well. In their most recent tussles with Lithuania and Australia, the pairing of Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert has displayed immaculate coordination on the court. France's first loss of the tournament was handed to them by the Aussies in what was a thrilling contest to witness.
Key players
USA - Kemba Walker
The 29-year-old came up with a personal best score of 16 points while leading USA to a win over Brazil in their latest bout. After five games in the FIBA World Cup 2019, Kemba is averaging a team-high 14.6 points and 6 assists, on 50% shooting from the field. His player efficiency of 17.4 is the best amongst his fellow Americans.
France - Evan Fournier
The Orlando Magic star has shifted into a whole new gear for his country. He has dropped a combined total of 55 points in just his last two games and is averaging 20.8 points per game on a blistering 43% conversion rate from the deep. His best score of 31 came recently during a heartbreaking loss to the Australians.
Predicted starting lineups
USA: Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Harrison Barnes, Myles Turner, Jayson Tatum
France: Frank Ntilikina, Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert, Amath B'aye, Nicolas Batum
Match prediction
The French are a far better shooting unit than the Americans. But Team USA's small ball roster and lockdown defense will chase them off the perimeter. USA possess a slight edge over France, but this could go either way depending on who builds momentum early on.