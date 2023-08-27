FIBA World Cup 2023 Day 3 results (27th August): Which teams won today?

Day three of the FIBA World Cup (August 27th) has wrapped up, but had no shortage of excitment. There were eight games on the slate, with some of the top contenders in action.

Of the eight games played, three were decided by five points or less. There was a handful of blowouts, along with other competitive matchups.

Some of the notable games inlcuded Germany taking down Australia and Latvia upsetting France.

FIBA World Cup Day 3 results: List of winners

Groups A, E, D, H were all in action on day three of the FIBA World Cup. Here is a list of all the teams who were able to come away victorious.

1) Dominican Republic beats Italy

Kicking off the day three slate of the FIBA World Cup was the Dominican Republic squaring off against Italy. Led by Karl-Anthony Towns, the DR was able to come away with a 87-82 victory.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star was the key player in this matchup. In 31 minutes of action, he posted a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds. As for Italy, there standout performer was Marco Spissu. He finished with a stat line of 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

2) Germany beats Australia

In one of the closest matchups of the day, Germany took down Australia. They walked away with a nail-biting 85-82 win.

Germany was without one of their top players in Franz Wagner, but were still able to pick up a victory. Dennis Schroder delivered in a big way with 30 points and eight assists.

On the Australian side, Patt Mills was among the top performers. The NBA veteran led his team in scoring (21 points) to go along with five rebounds and six assists.

3) Montenegro beats Egypt

Montenegro ended up taking down Egypt in one of the less competitive matchups of day three. They ended up coming away with a 89-74 win.

Montenegro got production from their entire roster, but Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic was their top scorers. He finished the game with 16 points and seven rebounds while shooting 70% from the floor.

Team Egypt was led by Ehab Amin. In 36 minutes of action, he posted 26 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals.

4) Canada wins in blowout fashion

The most lobsided game of day three of the FIBA World Cup was between Canada and Lebanon. Nine different players finished in double figures for Canada as they won 128-73.

Canada got scoring from everywhere, but New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett led the charge. He knocked down four threes en route to finishing with 17 points. Other notable performers were Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (12 points, five rebounds, five assists) and Trae Bell-Haynes (15 points, eight assits).

5) Angola beats Philippines

On the back end of FIBA World Cup day three, Angola faced off against the Philippines. They walked away with a 80-70 victory.

Angola's top performer in the matchup was Gerson Goncalves. He played 31 minutes and posted 17 points and six rebounds. For the Philippines, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson led the charge with 21 points and seven assists.

6) Japan takes down Finland

Another one of the convincing wins from this slate of games was Japan picking up a win over Finland. They too won by double digits with a final score of 98-88.

Joshua Hawkinson and Yuki Kawamura were Japan's top players. The two ended up combining for 53 of their team's 98 points. Lauri Markkanen was the standout for Finland, finishing with 27 points and 12 rebounds.

7) Lithuania beats Mexico

The other blowout from day three of the FIBA World Cup was Lithuania routing Mexico. They took care of business, winning by thirty points (96-66).

NBA veteran Jonas Valanciunas was Luthuania's standout in this win. He finished the game with a double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds). Mexico's leading scorer was Gabriel Giron, who totaled 13 points.

8) Latvia upsets France

The final game of day three ended with a shocking upset. Latvia managed to upset on the top teams in the FIBA World Cup, France. Latvia snuck away with a two-point win in another nail-biting matchup.

Artus Zagars had a big performance in the shocking win. He finished with 22 points and five assits on an efficient 8-for-11 shooting.

France got a big performance from New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier, but it wasn't enough. He connected on five threes en route to posting 27 points.

