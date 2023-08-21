FIBA World Cup 2023 odds and betting tips: Which teams have the best odds?

The FIBA World Cup tournament is set to begin on August 25. Most teams have completed their warm-up games and begun their final preparations before the group stages commence.

The past few weeks have provided us with some insights into which teams could potentially be crowned world champions in mid-September. We know which nations are the favorites to contend for the championship and which ones are long shots. We also know which players are expected to dominate.

As such, the odds on the upcoming FIBA World Cup are all in place for the national teams and their individual players. Let's take a look at each team's odds for winning the World Cup.

FIBA World Cup 2023 odds and betting tips

First, we will look at the overall odds for winning the FIBA World Cup

Team USA - 1/1

Heading into the tournament, Team USA are heavy favorites to regain their crown as World Champions. America's roster is the only one that is comprised solely of NBA talent, and that should shine through as the tournament progresses.

Canada - 4/1

Just behind Team USA is the Canadian national team. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks and other NBA players on their roster, Canada are expected to be a serious contender throughout the tournament.

Slovenia - 9/1

When you boast the best player in the tournament, you're sure to be considered an outside favorite. With Luka Doncic on their roster, Slovenia could be a surprise challenger for the crown.

France - 10/1

The French national team has looked solid during their tune-up games and will now be looking to make a deep run in the competition.

Australia & Spain - 11/1

Both the Australian and Spanish national teams have 11/1 odds of becoming world champions in September. Neither boasts any elite talent, but both have NBA players to call upon and a wealth of experience in international tournament play.

FIBA World Cup Group odds

Here is the odds-on favorite to win their FIBA World Cup group

Group A

Dominican Republic - 9/2

Group B

Serbia - 1/7

Group C

Team USA - 1/10

Group D

Lithuania - 1/4

Group E

Australia - 8/11

Germany - 13/10

Group F

Slovenia - 1/12

Group G

Spain - 3/10

Group H

Canada - 8/11

France - 10/11

FIBA World Cup individual player odds

At the end of the tournament, one player will be named as the tournament's MVP. Here are the odds for the players most likely to win the coveted individual award.

Jalen Brunson - 5/1

Anthony Edwards - 5/1

Brandon Ingram - 6/1

Tyrese Haliburton - 8/1

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 9/1

Mikal Bridges - 10/1

Luka Doncic - 12/1

Josh Giddey - 20/1

FIBA World Cup odds could change

Betting odds are always fluid. As teams under or over-perform, the odds will change to reflect their chances of potentially winning the competition or a player's chances of being named MVP.

However, it's quite clear that Team USA and Canada will be among the top competitors throughout the competition. They will remain the favorites for as long as they're still active in the tournament.

