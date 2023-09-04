FIBA World Cup 2023 updated odds, betting tips ahead of Quarter Finals

The 2023 FIBA World Cup has been an exciting journey and is about to get even more intense with the quarter-finals set to begin on September 5.

The group stages have provided us with a ton of insight into the playing styles of the teams. Compared to the start of the tournament, we have a much better understanding of which teams could win and eventually take home the championship.

Which teams are in the FIBA World Cup 2023 Quarter-Finals?

The teams that have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup are:

Lithuania

Serbia

Germany

USA

Slovenia

Canada

Latvia

Italy

What is the schedule for the FIBA World Cup 2023 Quarter-Finals?

This is the schedule for the quarter-finals of the FIBA World Cup 2023:

Sept. 5 (4:45 a.m. ET): Lithuania vs. Serbia

Sept. 5 (8:40 a.m. ET): Italy vs. United States

Sept. 6 (4:45 a.m. ET): Germany vs. Latvia

Sept. 6 (8:30 a.m. ET): Canada vs. Slovenia

What are the betting odds for the FIBA World Cup 2023 Quarter-Finals?

Here are the odds for the quarter-final matchups:

Moneyline

Lithuania (+100) vs. Serbia (-105)

Italy (+1000) vs. United States (-1250)

Germany (-395) vs. Latvia (+320)

Canada (-350) vs. Slovenia (+310)

Spread

Lithuania (-1/-112) vs. Serbia (+1/-106)

Italy (+16/-113) vs. United States (-16/-110)

Germany (-9/-104) vs. Latvia (+9/-108)

Canada (-8.5/-105) vs. Slovenia (+8.5/-110)

What are the title odds for the FIBA World Cup 2023?

The latest World Cup title odds have been posted.

United States (-125)

Team USA is still the favorite to win the contest. It seems that the oddsmakers have a high level of trust in Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, and Coach Steve Kerr, despite their recent loss to Lithuania.

Picking the USA to win any international basketball tournament still remains the smartest decision, given the depth and quality of talent that they have.

Canada (+450)

Canada has made a ton of noise this year in the World Cup. They had huge victories in the group stage, wherein every game looked like a mismatch. They defeated France by 30 points, Lebanon by 55 points, and Latvia by 26 points to claim their group stage crown.

Although Canada has played well and earned the second-highest title odds, some of it could be attributed to oddsmakers wanting to see an all-North American World Cup Final. It is quite possible that Luka Doncic-led Team Slovenia will defeat Canada and move on to the next round.

Germany (+700)

Germany has been a pleasant surprise under the leadership of Dennis Schroder.

They are still undefeated and should fare well against Latvia if they continue to play the way they have thus far in the World Cup.

The odds for the remaining teams are as follows:

Serbia (+800)

Lithuania (+1800)

Slovenia (+2000)

Italy (+3500)

Latvia (+7000)

