FIBA World Cup Final 2023 timings for all regions explored

In one of the most stunning twists of the FIBA World Cup 2023, Serbia and Germany are set to face off in the gold-medal match later today, with the USA and Canada playing for bronze.

The gold medal game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines, with the tip-off set for 8:40 PM local time.

For those watching from other locations, here's the schedule for when to watch the game.

India Standard Time (IST) - 6:10 PM

- 6:10 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) - 8:40 AM

- 8:40 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) - 5:40 AM

- 5:40 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) - 12:40 PM

- 12:40 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) - 2:40 PM

- 2:40 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) - 10:40 PM

- 10:40 PM Singapore Time (SGT) - 8:40 PM

- 8:40 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) - 9:40 PM

- 9:40 PM British Summer Time (BST) - 1:40 PM

- 1:40 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) - 3:40 PM

- 3:40 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT) - 7:40 AM

- 7:40 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) - 6:40 AM

- 6:40 AM Atlantic Standard Time (AST) - 9:40 AM

- 9:40 AM South Africa Standard Time (SAST) - 2:40 PM

- 2:40 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) - 12:40 AM (next day)

- 12:40 AM (next day) Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (HAST) - 2:40 AM (next day)

- 2:40 AM (next day) Alaska Daylight Time (AKDT) - 4:40 AM

- 4:40 AM China Standard Time (CST) - 8:40 PM

- 8:40 PM Eastern Africa Time (EAT) - 3:40 PM

- 3:40 PM Atlantic Daylight Time (ADT) - 9:40 AM

FIBA World Cup Final preview

Germany and Serbia have met just once in the FIBA World Championship, which preceded the World Cup. This encounter took place during the 2010 tournament in a Group A game, where the Germans narrowly prevailed over the Serbians with an 82-81 victory.

Team Serbia holds a slight advantage in the points per game category, with an average of 97.7 ppg. This places them in the second position on the leaderboard, trailing only Team USA, which averaged 102.6 ppg

Throughout the tournament, the Serbian team has demonstrated unwavering consistency, which translated into victories against formidable opponents like Lithuania and Canada.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has emerged as a dependable leader for Serbia, posting solid averages of 19.4 points and 2.3 steals per game. He receives strong support from Nikola Milutinov, who contributes 13.6 ppg and 9 rpg, and Nikola Jovic, who adds 10.3 ppg.

Germany, under the leadership of NBA standouts Dennis Schroder, Daniel Theis, and the recently reactivated Franz Wagner, remains undefeated in the tournament.

Team Germany has maintained an average of 94.4 ppg throughout the tournament, good for fourth place.

Like any high-stakes game, the outcome of this FIBA World Cup final will hinge on the teams' ability to execute their strategies effectively and maintain consistency throughout the match. Anticipate this game to be closely contested.