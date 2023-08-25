FIBA World Cup schedule for 26th August 2023: Fixtures, teams, timing, and more

The FIBA World Cup 2023 group stage began on August 25 and is well on its way. The tournament is hosted by three international locations: Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Let's dive into the full information on the schedule of the 2023 FIBA World Cup for August 26, 2023:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

FIBA World Cup Schedule for 26th August

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico

South Sudan will face off against Puerto Rico in Araneta Coliseum, Manila, Philippines. The game will tip off at 1:30 a.m. ET.

This game can be streamed on Courtside 1891 which is the official streaming platform of FIBA.

The odds for this game are as follows:

South Sudan: 1.97

Puerto Rico: 1.79

Puerto Rico is favored to win this game.

Cape Verde vs. Georgia

Cape Verde will face off against Georgia in Okinawa Area, Okinawa, Japan. The game will tip off at 12:30 a.m. ET.

This game can be streamed on Courtside 1891 which is the official streaming platform of FIBA.

The odds for this game are as follows:

Cape Verde: 6.55

Georgia: 1.09

Georgia is favored to win this game.

Jordan vs. Greece

Jordan will face off against Greece in Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines. The game will tip off at 2:15 a.m. ET.

This game can be streamed on Courtside 1891 which is the official streaming platform of FIBA.

Iran vs. Brazil

Iran will face off against Brazil in Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia. The game will tip off at 3:15 a.m. ET.

This game can be streamed on Courtside 1891 which is the official streaming platform of FIBA.

The odds for this game are as follows:

Iran: 8.69

Brazil: 1.05

Brazil is favored to win this game.

Slovenia vs. Venezuela

Slovenia will face off against Venezuela in Okinawa Area, Okinawa, Japan. The game will tip off at 4:00 a.m. ET.

This game can be streamed on Courtside 1891 which is the official streaming platform of FIBA.

The odds for this game are as follows:

Slovenia: 1.04

Venezuela: 9.33

Slovenia is favored to win this game.

Serbia vs. China

Serbia will face off against China in Araneta Coliseum, Manila, Philippines. The game will tip off at 5:30 a.m. ET.

This game can be streamed on Courtside 1891 which is the official streaming platform of FIBA.

USA vs. New Zealand

USA will face off against New Zealand in Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines. The game will tip off at 6:10 a.m. ET.

This game can be streamed on Courtside 1891 which is the official streaming platform of FIBA and ESPN2.

Spain vs. Cote d'Ivoire

Spain will face off against Cote d'Ivoire in Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia. The game will tip off at 8:00 a.m. ET.

This game can be streamed on Courtside 1891 which is the official streaming platform of FIBA.

FIBA World Cup 2023 schedule

This is the complete schedule for the FIBA World Cup, with the relevant information for 26 August 2023. It will be an exciting second day for teams to secure a win to earn a chance to move to the next round.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)