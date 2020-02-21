Fifth edition of ACG-NBA Jump program tips off February 22

MUMBAI, Feb. 21, 2020 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the ACG Worldwide Group today announced the launch of the fifth edition of ACG-NBA Jump, India’s first national basketball scouting program. The 2020 edition of ACG-NBA Jump tips off Saturday, Feb. 22 at the WBBA Ground in Kolkata.

As part of the NBA and ACG’s commitment to growing basketball in India, the program will provide aspiring basketball players from across the country with a platform to showcase their skills and pursue a career in the sport.

A second tryout will be held Sunday, March 1 at the New Horizon College of Engineering, Marathahalli in Bengaluru. Mumbai University, Kalina Campus will play host to the third tryout April 11, with a final tryout at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on April 18.

“ACG-NBA Jump has proven to be a great platform for young basketball players nationwide in their quest to find a pathway to grow in the sport,” said NBA India Managing Director Rajesh Sethi. “Together with ACG, we look forward to continue our endeavor to identify and develop elite homegrown prospects.”

“We are excited to support the NBA’s Jump program into the fifth year and provide more opportunities for young sports aspirants in India,” said ACG Managing Director Karan Singh. “Equipping them with the right infrastructure and training will help develop our home-grown basketball players and shape the next generation of national players. We are thrilled to witness another year of aspirants displaying their talent and potential.”

The scouting program will culminate with the ACG-NBA Jump National Finals, where select players shortlisted from the tryouts will be further evaluated by the NBA’s international basketball operations team and scouts from The NBA Academy India. Top performers from the National Finals will receive a full scholarship and training at The NBA Academy India.

ACG-NBA Jump first launched in 2015. Palpreet Singh, the top prospect, of the first ACG-NBA Jump program, attended the 2016 NBA G League National Tryout in the United States and was drafted by the Long Island Nets in the 2016 NBA G-League Draft. The NBA Academy India, which currently provides scholarships and training to 24 prospects, officially opened in May 2017 and builds on the NBA’s existing basketball and youth development initiatives in India.