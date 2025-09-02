Finland vs Germany Preview and Prediction - Sept. 3 | 2025 EuroBasket

FIBA world champions Germany will face hosts Finland in the final game of Group B on Wednesday. The two teams have qualified for the knockout stages, but will be fighting for the first seed.

With teams having played four games each, the groups have begun to take shape, and Group B hosts, Finland, will be hoping to cause an upset in their final game in front of their home crowd. Meanwhile, Germany is yet to lose a game and is one of the favorites to win the crown, and has won every game with a hefty lead.

Despite this, Finland will be looking to avoid back-to-back defeats in the tournament and will take Germany head-on in Tampere.

Finland vs. Germany game details

The game between Finland and Germany is set to take place at the Tampere Deck Arena in Finland, with the contest scheduled for tipoff at 8:30 p.m. local time, 1:30 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. PT.

Fans in Finland can watch the game live on Ruutu, while in Germany the game will air on Magenta Sport and RTL Deutschland. Viewers worldwide can also stream it on FIBA’s official platform, Courtside 1891.

Finland vs. Germany preview

Finland entered the tournament with a flawless record, winning all four of its preparation games. The Finnish team continued this run into the tournament, beating Sweden 93-90 in the first game, before dismantling Great Britain and Montenegro in the next two games.

However, they were defeated by Lithuania in their fourth game and will be hoping to recover against Germany on Wednesday. Jazz star Lauri Markkanen has been their best performer in the tournament, with the forward averaging 29.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

On the other hand, Germany held a 5-1 record during the warm-up games, with the loss coming against Nikola Jokic's Serbia. However, this has not stopped the Germans from running through their group, with the world champions dismantling every opposition they have met so far.

Reflecting a +134 point differential, the Germans have been led by NBA stars Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner. The duo has performed exceptionally, with Schroder averaging 22.3 points and 5.5 assists, while Wagner has recorded 21.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Finland vs. Germany full roster for EuroBasket 2025

Finland

Position Name Guard Miro Little Guard Sasu Salin Forward Olivier Nkamhoua Forward Mikael Jantunen Forward Elias Valtonen Center Alexander Madsen Guard Edon Maxhuni Forward Lauri Markkanen Forward Miikka Muurinen Guard Andre Gustavson Guard Jacob Grandison Guard Ilari Seppälä

Germany

Position Name Forward Isaac Bonga Forward Oscar da Silva Guard Maodo Lô Forward Tristan da Silva Forward Johannes Voigtmann Guard Franz Wagner Center Daniel Theis Guard Dennis Schröder Guard Justus Hollatz Forward Johannes Thiemann Center Leon Kratzer Guard Andreas Obst

Finland vs. Germany prediction

Although Finland does boast the home court advantage and has been a formidable team during the tournament, Germany should continue their unbeaten run. The world champions have been ruthless in the tourney so far and will likely earn another big victory against the hosts on Wednesday.

Our prediction: Germany wins.

