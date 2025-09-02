Finland vs Germany Preview and Prediction - Sept. 3 | 2025 EuroBasket

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 02, 2025 14:08 GMT
Finland vs Germany Preview and Prediction - Sept. 3 | 2025&nbsp;EuroBasket (Source: IG)
Finland vs Germany Preview and Prediction - Sept. 3 | 2025 EuroBasket (Source: IG)

FIBA world champions Germany will face hosts Finland in the final game of Group B on Wednesday. The two teams have qualified for the knockout stages, but will be fighting for the first seed.

With teams having played four games each, the groups have begun to take shape, and Group B hosts, Finland, will be hoping to cause an upset in their final game in front of their home crowd. Meanwhile, Germany is yet to lose a game and is one of the favorites to win the crown, and has won every game with a hefty lead.

Despite this, Finland will be looking to avoid back-to-back defeats in the tournament and will take Germany head-on in Tampere.

Finland vs. Germany game details

The game between Finland and Germany is set to take place at the Tampere Deck Arena in Finland, with the contest scheduled for tipoff at 8:30 p.m. local time, 1:30 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. PT.

Fans in Finland can watch the game live on Ruutu, while in Germany the game will air on Magenta Sport and RTL Deutschland. Viewers worldwide can also stream it on FIBA’s official platform, Courtside 1891.

Finland vs. Germany preview

Finland entered the tournament with a flawless record, winning all four of its preparation games. The Finnish team continued this run into the tournament, beating Sweden 93-90 in the first game, before dismantling Great Britain and Montenegro in the next two games.

However, they were defeated by Lithuania in their fourth game and will be hoping to recover against Germany on Wednesday. Jazz star Lauri Markkanen has been their best performer in the tournament, with the forward averaging 29.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

On the other hand, Germany held a 5-1 record during the warm-up games, with the loss coming against Nikola Jokic's Serbia. However, this has not stopped the Germans from running through their group, with the world champions dismantling every opposition they have met so far.

Reflecting a +134 point differential, the Germans have been led by NBA stars Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner. The duo has performed exceptionally, with Schroder averaging 22.3 points and 5.5 assists, while Wagner has recorded 21.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Finland vs. Germany full roster for EuroBasket 2025

Finland

PositionName
GuardMiro Little
GuardSasu Salin
ForwardOlivier Nkamhoua
ForwardMikael Jantunen
ForwardElias Valtonen
CenterAlexander Madsen
GuardEdon Maxhuni
ForwardLauri Markkanen
ForwardMiikka Muurinen
GuardAndre Gustavson
GuardJacob Grandison
GuardIlari Seppälä
Germany

PositionName
ForwardIsaac Bonga
ForwardOscar da Silva
GuardMaodo Lô
ForwardTristan da Silva
ForwardJohannes Voigtmann
GuardFranz Wagner
CenterDaniel Theis
GuardDennis Schröder
GuardJustus Hollatz
ForwardJohannes Thiemann
CenterLeon Kratzer
GuardAndreas Obst
Finland vs. Germany prediction

Although Finland does boast the home court advantage and has been a formidable team during the tournament, Germany should continue their unbeaten run. The world champions have been ruthless in the tourney so far and will likely earn another big victory against the hosts on Wednesday.

Our prediction: Germany wins.

