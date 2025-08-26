Finland vs Sweden Preview and Prediction - Aug. 27 | 2025 EuroBasket

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 26, 2025 14:30 GMT
Finland vs Sweden Preview and Prediction - Aug. 27. (Photos: GETTY)
Finland vs Sweden Preview and Prediction - Aug. 27.

The 2025 EuroBasket begins on Wednesday in four host countries, with Finland vs. Sweden scheduled at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. The three other hosts are Latvia, Cyprus and Poland, with all Group B games scheduled in Tampere.

Finland was undefeated in their preparation games, with four wins led by Lauri Markkanen. However, they only faced two teams in those four games, Poland and Belgium. They dominated in all of their wins, with an average margin of victory of 22.3 points.

Meanwhile, Sweden had a disappointing string of exhibition games ahead of EuroBasket. They won just one of their five preparation games, beating Poland on Aug. 9. They followed it up with four straight losses to Poland, Iceland, Portugal and Estonia.

Finland vs. Sweden Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket

The Group B game between Finland and Sweden is scheduled for Wednesday at the Nokia Arena in Tampere. It will tip off at 8:30 p.m. local time in Finland and 1:30 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed live via Courtside 1891 worldwide. It's also available on local channels Nelonen and Ruutu in Finland, and SVT1 in Sweden.

Finland vs. Sweden Preview

Finland's main weapon would be Lauri Markkanen, the Utah Jazz All-Star who has been tearing it up during the 2025 EuroBasket preparations. Markkanen scored a national team record high of 48 points in their 105-62 win over Belgium on Aug. 8 in Jyvaskyla.

Meanwhile, Pelle Larsson is the only player with NBA experience for Sweden. Bobi Klintman of the Detroit Pistons didn't make the final roster, so the Miami Heat's Larsson should get plenty of opportunities to take over games. No one is expecting the team to get a podium finish, but they could make some noise during the group stage.

Finland vs. Sweden Official Rosters for 2025 EuroBasket

Finland

  • Jacob Grandison
  • Andre Gustavson
  • Mikael Jantunen
  • Miro Little
  • Alexander Madsen
  • Lauri Markkanen
  • Edon Maxhuni
  • Miikka Muurinen
  • Olivier Nkamhoua
  • Sasu Salin
  • Ilari Seppala
  • Elias Valtonen

Sweden

  • Denzel Andersson
  • Simon Birgander
  • Tobias Borg
  • Wilhelm Falk
  • Viktor Gaddefors
  • Ludvig Hakanson
  • Pelle Larsson
  • Mattias Markusson
  • Barra Njie
  • Melwin Pantzar
  • Adam Ramstedt
  • Nicholas Spires

Finland vs. Sweden Predicted Starting Lineups

Finland

G - Miro Little | G - Sasu Salin | F - Elias Valtonen | F - Mikael Jantunen | C - Lauri Markkanen

Sweden

G - Ludvig Hakanson | G - Melwin Pantzar | F - Pelle Larsson | F - Viktor Gaddefors | C - Simon Birgander

Finland vs. Sweden Prediction

Finland are favored to get the win over Sweden to open their 2025 EuroBasket campaign. Lauri Markkanen should get easy points and help The Wolf Pack earn a dominant victory in front of their home crowd.

