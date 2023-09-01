Finland vs. Venezuela Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

On September 2, Venezuela will attempt to end their losing streak, which has stretched throughout the entire summer, when they face Finland in the FIBA World Cup. Finland has also struggled this summer but will enter their upcoming game on the back of a victory over Cape Verde.
Unlike Venezuela, Finland has played against some high-level competition during their first few games at the FIBA World Cup, losing against Australia and Germany. Neither team has a high chance of success at the World Cup, and both are clinging to their status within the tournament.
However, with Lauri Markkanen on their roster, Finland does have a clear-cut advantage over Venezuela heading into the September 2 contest.
Finland's FIBA World Cup Roster
- Max Besselink
- Perttu Blomgren
- Daniel Dolenc
- Federiko Federiko
- Jacob Grandison
- Shawn Hopkins
- Mikael Jantunen
- Henri Kantonen
- Severi Kaukiainen
- Aatu Kivimaki
- Miro Little
- Alexander Madsen
- Lauri Markkanen
- Edon Maxhuni
- Alex Murphy
- Lassi Nikkarinen
- Olivier Nkamhoua
- Topias Palmi
- Remu Raitanen
- Sasu Salin
- Ilari Seppala
- Elias Valtonen
Venezeuela's FIBA World Cup Roster
- Gregory Vargas
- Garly Sojo
- Jhornan Zamora
- David Cubillan
- Pedro Chourio
- Miguel Ruiz
- Windi Graterol
- Heissler Guillent
- Yohanner Sifontes
- Michael Carrera
- Joe Materan
- Nestore Colmenares
Finland vs. Venezuela: Prediction
Finland has a genuine high-level NBA player as their featured offensive weapon, which will likely prove to be a legitimate difference-maker between them and Venezuela.
At the current stage of the FIBA World Cup, the best talents are shining brighter than the other players around them, and entering the September 2 contest, Markkanen will be the clear-cut best player on the court. As such, Finland will be heavy favorites to dismantle Venezuela, which will leave them still searching for their first win of the summer.
Finland vs. Venezuela: Players to watch
Lauri Markkanen will be the most talented player on the court when Finland and Venezuela face off. However, Finland will also rely on Miro Little and Sasu Salin, who are both capable of controlling the pace of a game.
Venezuela will look toward Garly Sojo, Nestor Colmenares, and Jhonan Zamora to keep them in the contest when facing Finland. All three players have produced well in terms of scoring and rebounding and could be certified weapons against Finland's shaky defense.
Heissler Guillent will be the man tasked with unlocking his teammates offensive potential, as he enters the September 2 contest after dishing out 10 assists during Venezuela's game against Japan on August 31.
