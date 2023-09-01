Finland vs. Venezuela Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

On September 2, Venezuela will attempt to end their losing streak, which has stretched throughout the entire summer, when they face Finland in the FIBA World Cup. Finland has also struggled this summer but will enter their upcoming game on the back of a victory over Cape Verde.

Unlike Venezuela, Finland has played against some high-level competition during their first few games at the FIBA World Cup, losing against Australia and Germany. Neither team has a high chance of success at the World Cup, and both are clinging to their status within the tournament.

However, with Lauri Markkanen on their roster, Finland does have a clear-cut advantage over Venezuela heading into the September 2 contest.

Finland's FIBA World Cup Roster

Max Besselink

Perttu Blomgren

Daniel Dolenc

Federiko Federiko

Jacob Grandison

Shawn Hopkins

Mikael Jantunen

Henri Kantonen

Severi Kaukiainen

Aatu Kivimaki

Miro Little

Alexander Madsen

Lauri Markkanen

Edon Maxhuni

Alex Murphy

Lassi Nikkarinen

Olivier Nkamhoua

Topias Palmi

Remu Raitanen

Sasu Salin

Ilari Seppala

Elias Valtonen

Venezeuela's FIBA World Cup Roster

Gregory Vargas

Garly Sojo

Jhornan Zamora

David Cubillan

Pedro Chourio

Miguel Ruiz

Windi Graterol

Heissler Guillent

Yohanner Sifontes

Michael Carrera

Joe Materan

Nestore Colmenares

Finland vs. Venezuela: Prediction

Finland has a genuine high-level NBA player as their featured offensive weapon, which will likely prove to be a legitimate difference-maker between them and Venezuela.

At the current stage of the FIBA World Cup, the best talents are shining brighter than the other players around them, and entering the September 2 contest, Markkanen will be the clear-cut best player on the court. As such, Finland will be heavy favorites to dismantle Venezuela, which will leave them still searching for their first win of the summer.

Finland vs. Venezuela: Players to watch

Lauri Markkanen will be the most talented player on the court when Finland and Venezuela face off. However, Finland will also rely on Miro Little and Sasu Salin, who are both capable of controlling the pace of a game.

Venezuela will look toward Garly Sojo, Nestor Colmenares, and Jhonan Zamora to keep them in the contest when facing Finland. All three players have produced well in terms of scoring and rebounding and could be certified weapons against Finland's shaky defense.

Heissler Guillent will be the man tasked with unlocking his teammates offensive potential, as he enters the September 2 contest after dishing out 10 assists during Venezuela's game against Japan on August 31.

