Finland vs. Venezuela FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Finland and Venezuela will go head-to-head tomorrow, Sept. 2, as the Classification Round of the FIBA World Cup 2023 continues.

Finland (1-3 record) is coming off its first win of this year's FIBA World Cup against Cape Verde with a score of 100-77. The team shot relatively well at 50.0%, including 38.9% from 3-point range. In the game, Finland was able to hold off Cape Verde to a subpar shooting outing at 41.5%, including 15.8% from 3-point range.

Venezuela (0-4 record), on the other hand, has yet to win a single game in the competition after its recent 86-77 loss to Japan. The South Americans shot over 43.1%, including a subpar showing from beyond the arc at 25.6%. Japan managed to get the better of Venezuela despite only shooting 41.4%. The difference was the Japanese shooting from beyond the arc at 34.3%.

It is yet to be seen if Venezuela has enough to secure its first win in the international competition. Be that as it may, the team can take it one game at a time and compete against Finland.

Finland vs. Venezuela: Date, time, location

Location: Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Venezuela: Streaming Details

The upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023 game can be streamed live through either Courtside 1891 or ESPN+. Both streaming options require a paid subscription to be accessed.

Finland vs. Venezuela FIBA World Cup 2023: Rosters

Finland

Miro Little

Alex Murphy

Sasu Salin

Olivier Nkamhoua

Henri Kantonen

Mikael Jantunen

Elias Valtonen

Alexander Madsen

Edon Maxhuni

Lauri Markkanen

Jacob Grandison

Ilari Seppala

Venezuela

Gregory Vargas

Garly Sojo

Jhornan Zamora

David Cubillan

Pedro Chourio

Miguel Ruiz

Windi Graterol

Heissler Guillent

Yohanner Sifontes

Michael Carrera

Jose Materan

Nestor Colmenares

Finland vs. Venezuela FIBA World Cup 2023: Players to Watch

Finland

Finland is led in scoring by Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, who is averaging 23.0 points per game (47.1% shooting, including 19.2% from 3-point range). Markkanen is accompanied by Sasu Salin, who is averaging a steady 9.0 ppg (31.4% shooting, including 36.7% from 3-point range).

Venezuela

Conversely, Venezuela does not have the advantage of having an NBA player on the roster. They are led by Garly Sojo, who is averaging 12.8 ppg (47.4% shooting, including 31.6% from 3-point range). Nestor Colmenares is also a pivotal piece for the team as he leads in rebounding at 7.8 rpg while averaging 11.3 ppg (57.1% shooting).

