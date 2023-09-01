Finland vs. Venezuela FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Finland and Venezuela will go head-to-head tomorrow, Sept. 2, as the Classification Round of the FIBA World Cup 2023 continues.
Finland (1-3 record) is coming off its first win of this year's FIBA World Cup against Cape Verde with a score of 100-77. The team shot relatively well at 50.0%, including 38.9% from 3-point range. In the game, Finland was able to hold off Cape Verde to a subpar shooting outing at 41.5%, including 15.8% from 3-point range.
Venezuela (0-4 record), on the other hand, has yet to win a single game in the competition after its recent 86-77 loss to Japan. The South Americans shot over 43.1%, including a subpar showing from beyond the arc at 25.6%. Japan managed to get the better of Venezuela despite only shooting 41.4%. The difference was the Japanese shooting from beyond the arc at 34.3%.
It is yet to be seen if Venezuela has enough to secure its first win in the international competition. Be that as it may, the team can take it one game at a time and compete against Finland.
Finland vs. Venezuela: Date, time, location
Location: Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan
Date: Saturday, Sept. 2
Time: 3:30 a.m. ET
Finland vs. Venezuela: Streaming Details
The upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023 game can be streamed live through either Courtside 1891 or ESPN+. Both streaming options require a paid subscription to be accessed.
Finland vs. Venezuela FIBA World Cup 2023: Rosters
Finland
- Miro Little
- Alex Murphy
- Sasu Salin
- Olivier Nkamhoua
- Henri Kantonen
- Mikael Jantunen
- Elias Valtonen
- Alexander Madsen
- Edon Maxhuni
- Lauri Markkanen
- Jacob Grandison
- Ilari Seppala
Venezuela
- Gregory Vargas
- Garly Sojo
- Jhornan Zamora
- David Cubillan
- Pedro Chourio
- Miguel Ruiz
- Windi Graterol
- Heissler Guillent
- Yohanner Sifontes
- Michael Carrera
- Jose Materan
- Nestor Colmenares
Finland vs. Venezuela FIBA World Cup 2023: Players to Watch
Finland
Finland is led in scoring by Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, who is averaging 23.0 points per game (47.1% shooting, including 19.2% from 3-point range). Markkanen is accompanied by Sasu Salin, who is averaging a steady 9.0 ppg (31.4% shooting, including 36.7% from 3-point range).
Venezuela
Conversely, Venezuela does not have the advantage of having an NBA player on the roster. They are led by Garly Sojo, who is averaging 12.8 ppg (47.4% shooting, including 31.6% from 3-point range). Nestor Colmenares is also a pivotal piece for the team as he leads in rebounding at 7.8 rpg while averaging 11.3 ppg (57.1% shooting).
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)